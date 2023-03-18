WWE SmackDown: How did 32-year-old star impress the wrestling world in second match this year?

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw fans get treated to a mixed tag team match featuring Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio versus Santos Escobar & Zelina Vega. The WWE Universe was highly impressed with Vega's performance.

The inaugural Queen's Crown Women's Tournament winner started as a manager to Andrade El Idolo in NXT. She interfered in high-profile matches and shone with her charisma as she planted superstars like Drew McIntyre and Johnny Gargano with Hurricanranas. It wasn't until 2018 that she started to feature in matches and appeared in Royal Rumble contests.

As a Legado Del Fantasma member, Zelina Vega has rarely fought inside the ring this year. Her second televised match was on WWE SmackDown tonight as she paired with Escobar to fight Rhea and Dominik. Despite being away from the ring for over a month, Zelina impressed everyone with her moves. She left it all in the ring, from Moonsaults to Diving Hurricanranas.

Vega's performance on WWE SmackDown has led to fans demanding a singles match featuring her and Rhea Ripley, alongside praising her for the impressive performance.

Tiff 🌸 @womenstitless

I'm manifesting their one on one battle for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Backlash in Puerto Rico

#SmackDown Zelina Vega & Rhea Ripley ATE!I'm manifesting their one on one battle for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Backlash in Puerto Rico Zelina Vega & Rhea Ripley ATE!I'm manifesting their one on one battle for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Backlash in Puerto Rico#SmackDown https://t.co/Lq0q78B60k

💸👑✨💯Rasheed💯✨👑💸 @RDB_KING1 Zelina Vega had the crowd standing up with that performance tonight because she carried ngl #SmackDown Zelina Vega had the crowd standing up with that performance tonight because she carried ngl #SmackDown https://t.co/wwH7jOuPUD

WrestlingFan84 @WrestlingFan84 Rhea Ripley Zelina Vega smackdown women's championship Backlash Rhea Ripley Zelina Vega smackdown women's championship Backlash

JPJLovesGaming @Joseph_PoulinJr Just getting to watching smackdown. Zelina Vega was really good in that mixed tag match, be nice if she wrestled more. Just getting to watching smackdown. Zelina Vega was really good in that mixed tag match, be nice if she wrestled more.

Legado Del Fantasma is acting as a backbone for Rey Mysterio in his feud against Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio on WWE SmackDown. Formerly a villainous stable, they turned face last week after assisting Rey.

Santos is from a Lucha background, so Dominik tearing masks and disrespecting his legendary father didn't sit well with him. Meanwhile, Zelina Vega and Rhea Ripley have sparked quite a rivalry.

WWE SmackDown star Zelina Vega opened up about her time with Legado Del Fantasma

Queen Zelina has been a favorite among fans for a while despite being out of action with an injury. Since being introduced as a member of Legado Del Fantasma, the former women's tag team champion has been on an upward trajectory.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Zelina Vega addressed her future with Legado Del Fantasma on WWE SmackDown and also her possible title aspirations.

"One thing people have always wanted to see is, 'when is Zelina going to be in the title picture? When is Zelina going to be the leader for herself?' I'm gonna be, but I've never aligned myself with people that I didn't see as stars. This group is on another level. I'm excited to bring them to the forefront, but also, I'm right front and center. It's cool." [H/T Fightful]

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia Zelina Vega at the John Wick 4 Premiere. Zelina Vega at the John Wick 4 Premiere. https://t.co/Rha5HmO17Z

Zelina is a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Carmella. They defeated Nikki ASH and Rhea Ripley in November 2021 to pick up the gold. It was the last time the 32-year-old won gold in WWE, but fans have their hopes high for the newly turned babyface.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes