The final WWE SmackDown before Money in the Bank 2023 is scheduled to emanate live from The O2 Arena in London, England, on June 30.

The Stamford-based promotion has announced two championship bouts for the show. Furthermore, Roman Reigns' return is also being advertised for Friday night.

With this being the go-home episode of WWE SmackDown before an all-important Money in the Bank PLE, fans can expect the company to go all out in hyping the event on Friday night.

On that note, here's what could unfold on the upcoming show:

#4. Logan Paul to be the special guest on "The Grayson Waller Effect"

Logan Paul made a blockbuster return to WWE RAW last week to announce that he will compete in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match this Saturday.

However, The Maverick is set to feature as a special guest on Grayson Waller's talk show, "The Grayson Waller Effect," just one day before the scheduled clash.

What will Logan Paul have to say on Grayson Waller's show? Will he be interrupted by the remaining participants of the MITB Ladder Match?

#3. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Pretty Deadly on WWE SmackDown

Current Undisputed Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will defend their titles against Pretty Deadly on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

This came to fruition after Pretty Deadly prevailed over the rest of the competition in the Tag Team Gauntlet Match to become the #1 Contenders a few weeks ago on WWE SmackDown.

Fans can expect this to be a riveting contest. While the championship changing hands seems like a distant possibility, Pretty Deadly has all the attributes to pull off a massive upset on Friday night.

#2. Asuka defends her WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair returned a few weeks ago on SmackDown to challenge Asuka for the WWE Women's Championship.

As a result, the company announced that The Empress of Tomorrow will defend her title against The Queen on the final WWE SmackDown before MITB, with Bianca Belair banned from ringside.

Flair has all the attributes to pose a real threat to Asuka's reign. Fans can expect The Queen to give the current champion a run for her money on the upcoming show. However, despite being banned from ringside, The EST could play a key role in the outcome of this match.

It wouldn't be surprising if Belair makes her presence felt during the bout to lay down the breadcrumbs for a blockbuster triple-threat encounter at SummerSlam.

#1. Roman Reigns returns

As you may know, Roman Reigns will team up with The Enforcer Solo Sikoa to clash with The Usos at Money in the Bank. However, just a day before the high-octane clash, The Tribal Chief will make his return to the blue brand on Friday night.

This will be Reigns' first appearance since Jey Uso's shocking betrayal two weeks ago on SmackDown. Hence, it will be interesting to see what The Tribal Chief has to say about the recent turn of events. However, interference from The Usos seems like a foregone conclusion.

How will The Tribal Chief react to Jey Uso choosing his brother over The Bloodline? Most importantly, which team will have the momentum going into MITB? Fans must tune in to find out.

