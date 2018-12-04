WWE SmackDown Preview: 4th November 2018

It's going to be a massive episode of SmackDown Live

The tone always seems to be better and more positive when it comes to SmackDown Live. Perhaps its the fact that its two hours or maybe even that it's simply not as repetitive as RAW is. Let's have a recap of last week.

Paige announced Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair as a TLC match for the SmackDown Women's title. The other women of the roster protested and a battle royal was made, with the winner entering the match and making it a triple threat. Asuka, the winner of the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble wound up winning that match, inserting herself into the Women's title match at TLC and making it a dream triple threat.

Shinsuke Nakamura seemingly began a feud with Rusev. He was supposed to take on The Bulgarian Brute in a non-title match, but attacked him before the match could even begin. AJ Styles returned to SmackDown Live and addressed Daniel Bryan, who conveniently wasn't present.

Samoa Joe also began a feud with Jeff Hardy after making things personal and crashing his 20th-anniversary celebration. Meanwhile, Rey Mysterio was once again victim to an assault by Randy Orton. Let's take a look at what you need to look forward to this week.

Daniel Bryan joins Miz TV

This is going to get interesting

This is one we've really been waiting for, haven't we? Daniel Bryan and The Miz have been each other's biggest rivals for the last few years now, but with Bryan's new changed attitude, this may be the start of something very interesting.

It's very possible that The Miz TV segment could be the start of where they finally get on the same page. Could we finally be seeing an alliance between Daniel Bryan and The Miz after all these years?

