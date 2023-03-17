WWE SmackDown Preview: Is Bray Wyatt returning tonight? Plans revealed amid WrestleMania 39 concerns

Bray Wyatt is currently involved in a program with The All Mighty Bobby Lashley on WWE SmackDown. However, The Eater of Worlds has been off WWE TV in the last few weeks due to "physical issues" and if a recent report is to be believed, then the new Face of Fear could also miss tonight's WWE SmackDown.

Xero News has reported that Bray Wyatt will not be present on WWE SmackDown tonight. Given Bobby Lashley is reportedly set to make an appearance on the blue brand, this may be disappointing news for fans who were eager to see the duo finally come face-to-face inside the WWE ring.

On another note, while there were rumors that Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley for WrestleMania 39 could be off, a recent report has revealed otherwise. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley is still on for The Show of Shows. While Wyatt could soon return to restart his rivalry, that may not happen tonight.

The Eater of Worlds' current feud with The All Mighty has received mixed to negative reviews from fans and critics alike. One of the most trusted names in professional wrestling journalism and Sportskeeda's very own, Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on the ongoing feud:

"In my opinion, to put Bobby Lashley in these scenarios with Bray Wyatt make very little sense. I just think it's the wrong guys in the wrong storyline. I don't think Lashley belongs in the Funhouse. If you watched him walking down the aisle on Monday Night RAW and he was watching all those silly videos they made, he didn't really know how to react. I don't think Lashley belongs in that storyline. And I don't think he's crazy about it. But you have to do what the company wants," said Bill Apter. (27:23 - 28:11) H/T (Sportskeeda)

What could be in store for fans on WWE SmackDown tonight?

WWE SmackDown will take place live from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, tonight. While WWE has announced Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre to determine the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39, fans can expect a few more action-packed bouts.

Sheamus @WWESheamus #luckoftheirish St. Patrick’s Day 2023. Kansas City. Drew McIntyre V Sheamus. Winner: IC Title Match Main Event at Wrestlemania 39 Day One.. Next Friday “Remember Murrayfield” #SCOvIRE St. Patrick’s Day 2023. Kansas City. Drew McIntyre V Sheamus. Winner: IC Title Match Main Event at Wrestlemania 39 Day One.. Next Friday “Remember Murrayfield” #SCOvIRE #luckoftheirish https://t.co/UDGCPhmi23

Furthermore, the creative team is expected to continue building on the ongoing rivalries for The Show of Shows. Several high-profile names such as Charlotte Flair, The Usos, Sami Zayn and many more could also feature on tonight's show.

Are you excited about tonight's SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below...

