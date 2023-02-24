WWE SmackDown preview: Is Rey Mysterio scared of his son?

It's impossible to feel good for Rey Mysterio these days. The masked luchador's on-screen life has taken a downward spiral, hitting new lows every month.

It all started when the former WWE Champion's son, Dominik Mysterio, betrayed him at Clash at the Castle last September and joined The Judgment Day. Currently, under the tutelage of the menacing Rhea Ripley, the self-proclaimed "Modern-Day Eddie Guerrero" has made his old man's life a living hell.

However, The Master of the 619 is yet to put his hands on Dominik. Ripley and the 25-year-old RAW Superstar have bent backward to torment Rey Mysterio. From ruining Thanksgiving dinners to shattering Royal Rumble dreams, they have dug deep into their playbook to torment the masked legend.

By now, any normal father would have taught his son a valuable lesson in respect. But that hasn't happened, which begs the question. Dominik, who served a "hard time" in prison because Rey called the police on him, believes his "deadbeat dad" is scared of him.

Is that the case, though? Anyone who has seen Rey Mysterio wrestle or fight knows that the future Hall of Famer can dish out a much-deserved beating, but he hasn't even slapped his son yet.

With all the teasing and ongoing narratives, the only logical and acceptable payoff is a one-on-one encounter between Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39. Multiple outlets claim that WWE plans on booking the second-ever father-son meeting at The Show of Shows.

WWE SmackDown preview: Rey Mysterio faces Karrion Kross tonight, with The Judgment Day looming around

On tonight's edition of SmackDown, Rey Mysterio will face his current rival, Karrion Kross, in a rematch from a few weeks ago. The two veterans have been at each other's throats for a while, and the upcoming encounter will likely be the blow-off to their feud.

The Eradicator will also be on the show to confront Charlotte Flair. Xero News reports that Ripley won't be the only member of The Judgment Day present on SmackDown.

The report added that WWE would also begin the Rey and Dom feud tonight. Hence, we should clearly understand the masked veteran's true feelings for his son.

