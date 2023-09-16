WWE SmackDown Preview: John Cena to plant seeds for a star-studded WWE Survivor Series showdown? 

John Cena is all set to make an appearance on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown as a special guest on The Grayson Waller Effect. This marks Cena's first appearance since Superstar Spectacle 2023, where he successfully teamed up with Seth Rollins against Imperium. However, on tonight's show, Cena may potentially plant the seeds for a big showdown at Survivor Series 2023.

The scenario for this could be related to the ongoing storyline between AJ Styles and The Bloodline. Last week, Styles defeated Jimmy Uso despite the presence of Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman at ringside. This storyline is expected to continue on tonight's SmackDown. Additionally, LA Knight is set to face The Miz in a rematch, and an interruption by Austin Theory could cost Knight the match.

Considering Cena's scheduled appearance on Grayson Waller's show, it's possible that his history with the Australian could lead to another heated confrontation. If this happens, it could potentially set the stage for a significant match at Survivor Series as all the babyface stars could eventually become allies against the heel stars.

Hypothetically, such a match could involve John Cena teaming up with the OC club (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson) to face Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, Grayson Waller, and Austin Theory at this year's Survivor Series.

However, it's important to note that Cena has not been officially advertised for Survivor Series at this point. The scenario mentioned is speculative but adds an interesting element to watch for on tonight's show.

What else will happen on tonight's SmackDown?

The ongoing tension between the Judgment Day and Bobby Lashley's Street Profits is expected to continue, with Lashley having put the Judgment Day on notice last week. This feud is likely to revolve around the Undisputed Tag Team Championships, and Fastlane 2023 could be the ideal setting for this match.

Jimmy Uso will likely make efforts to regain the confidence of The Bloodline after his loss to AJ Styles last week. Tonight's SmackDown could unveil another twist in the ongoing Bloodline storyline. A segment featuring Paul Heyman Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso is likely to take place. Additionally, Rey Mysterio may find his next challenger for the United States Championship on tonight's show.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how WWE books tonight's SmackDown, as the show is likely to build towards Fastlane 2023. John Cena's appearance is certainly generating anticipation among fans for tonight's episode of the blue brand.

