WWE SmackDown Preview: Logan Paul to plant seeds for WrestleMania 40 rivalry this week? High chances explored

Logan Paul is supposed to return to WWE on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. He challenged Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship after defeating Dillon Danis in a boxing match.

It so happens that The Maverick has the perfect opportunity to begin a rivalry on SmackDown that’ll lead to a sensational match for WrestleMania 40, and it’s not against Rey Mysterio. It doesn’t need to be a full-fledged challenge at this point in time, but subtle clues sprinkled throughout his segment can be glued together when the Road to WrestleMania commences.

Logan Paul has always been interested in a match against John Cena on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Right now, The Champ is actively working with WWE and recently put over LA Knight. At WrestleMania 39, he put over Austin Theory. Given that he’s working with Titanland to push younger stars with potential, The Maverick might be added to the list.

If this goes through and WWE books the match for WrestleMania 40, the demand for tickets will soar!

Logan Paul made a special request to Triple H

Logan Paul revealed that he texted Triple H about a potential match against John Cena at the previous WrestleMania, claiming that it would break the internet.

"After Crown Jewel, John Cena posted me on his Instagram and then I saw an article saying he's looking for an opponent at WrestleMania. I favorited it, responded with the eyes. Truthfully, I think me vs. John Cena would break the internet. I texted Triple H right away, 'do you want to break the internet again?' That's a dream match. WrestleMania, in LA, on my birthday. Triple H, throw me a bone, give me a birthday present, let me take out John Cena. That'd be crazy."

As of now, The Maverick will have to face the wrath of Rey Mysterio after challenging him out of the blue. Even Mysterio was taken aback when he heard the challenge for the first time!

