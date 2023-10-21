WWE SmackDown Preview: Nick Aldis to make a "game-changing" announcement tonight? Chances analyzed

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown is set to be another highly anticipated show, with several high-profile segments and matches announced for the event. On tonight's show, the General Manager of the blue brand, Nick Aldis, might make a game-changing announcement by revealing that Jade Cargill will officially join SmackDown.

Since signing a multi-year deal with the company, Jade has made appearances on various WWE shows, including Fastlane 2023, WWE RAW, and SmackDown. Jade also recently appeared twice on weekly episodes of NXT. Despite this, the company has not yet disclosed which brand Cargill will permanently be a part of.

During tonight's edition of the blue brand, Nick Aldis might officially declare Jade Cargill as a permanent member of his show. It's possible that during this announcement, the company might take a subtle jab at the All Elite Wrestling promotion by referring to this move as a game-changing decision. Typically, Tony Khan, upon each new signing, references such occurrences as game-changers for his company.

However, it is important to note that nothing is confirmed yet, and this is merely speculation. Overall, it will be interesting to see how things unfold on tonight's SmackDown and what WWE has in store for us.

WWE officially announced Roman Reigns vs LA Knight before WWE SmackDown

Just a few hours before tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, the company announced a highly anticipated clash for the Crown Jewel Premium Live event, featuring Roman Reigns and LA Knight. WWE revealed that The Tribal Chief will defend his Undisputed Universal Championship against The Megastar in their first-ever clash in Saudi Arabia.

The announcement of this match has generated a lot of buzz among fans, especially considering the recent rise of LA Knight in the Stamford-based promotion.

For those unaware, on the previous edition of WWE SmackDown, LA Knight, who was accompanied by John Cena, confronted Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, issuing a massive challenge. However, Reigns did not respond to the challenge at the time. During the main event match, where Knight faced Solo Sikoa, the Undisputed Champion blindsided The Megastar and stood tall at the end of the show.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold in the upcoming weeks of the blue brand as another chapter in The Bloodline Saga is set to unfold.

