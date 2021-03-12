WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns’ big plan for contract signing, top champion set to return (March 12th, 2021)

We are all set for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. So far, three segments have been confirmed for the show. Roman Reigns is set to sign a contract for his upcoming title match. The Intercontinental Champion Big E will make his return to the Blue brand. Kevin Owens will also be back with his talk show that will host two interesting guests.

In this article, we will take a look at things that can transpire on WWE SmackDown later tonight.

#1 Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan meet for contract signing on WWE SmackDown

Daniel Bryan fought well for a championship opportunity

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Daniel Bryan defeated Jey Uso in a brutal Steel Cage match to earn a title opportunity. He is now set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the upcoming pay-per-view, Fastlane. The two Superstars previously faced each other for the title last month at Elimination Chamber.

Daniel Bryan felt that the champion had an unfair advantage in their last match. He called out Reigns for always taking the easy way out, and that did not sit well with The Tribal Chief. Soon, we saw Bryan involved in a brawl with Reigns and Jey Uso on WWE SmackDown, which eventually ended with Bryan inching closer to a championship opportunity.

Reigns had asked Jey Uso to ‘finish the job’ inside the ring, but the latter couldn’t get the better of his opponent. Bryan finally has a title match, and Uso might have to bear the consequences for losing on WWE SmackDown last week. But before that, Reigns will once again rely on his consultant Paul Heyman to add a favorable clause or two ahead of tonight’s contract signing.

As has been the case in all of Roman Reigns’ previous contract signings on WWE SmackDown, the champion is expected to play his final card. He might get an exciting stipulation added to the title bout. He could even delay the contract signing to add more to Bryan’s frustration with Reigns and his entourage.

We could also see Bryan, Reigns, and Uso involved in another physical altercation during this segment on WWE SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if Edge will also make an appearance. The Rated-R Superstar chose to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania and now has a vested interest in the latter’s Fastlane match.

