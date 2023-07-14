Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown is scheduled to take place live from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The company has announced a high-profile championship match for tonight's show. Furthermore, fans will get to witness the fallout from Jey Uso's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship challenge last week.

On that note, let's take a look at what could be in store for fans on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

#3. Sheamus to challenge Austin Theory to a stipulation match?

The previous episode of WWE SmackDown saw Austin Theory put his United States Championship on the line against Sheamus. However, just like the previous encounter between the duo, Austin Theory managed to retain his title after interference from Pretty Deadly.

Given how things unfolded, it seems we are headed towards a stipulation match between A-Town Down and The Celtic Warrior. It won't be surprising if Sheamus challenges Theory to a Steel Cage Match at SummerSlam.

#2. Asuka puts her WWE Women's Championship on the line against Bianca Belair on WWE SmackDown

Asuka is scheduled to defend her WWE Women's Championship against Bianca Belair on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. However, this could turn into chaos sooner rather than later as potential interference from Charlotte Flair seems highly likely.

Given a triple-threat match between the aforementioned names is rumored for SummerSlam 2023, WWE could officially announce the same on tonight's show following Flair's interference.

On another note, will IYO SKY take advantage of the chaos to cash in her MITB briefcase and become the new champion? We will have to wait for the upcoming show for answers.

#1. The fallout from Jey Uso's challenge

The previous edition of SmackDown saw The Usos put Roman Reigns on trial. However, things didn't end well for the former Tag Team Champions during the segment, as they were taken out by the Tribal Chief and The Enforcer.

Following that, Jey Uso returned to challenge Roman Reigns to a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Tonight's show could witness the Tribal Chief's response to the challenge.

Given Roman Reigns is not scheduled for tonight's episode, will Paul Heyman accept Jey's challenge on Roman's behalf? Fans must tune in to find out.

