WWE SmackDown Preview: Which superstars can make their final appearance on the blue brand tonight?

With the 2023 WWE Draft just one week away, several WWE Superstars could potentially make their last appearance on WWE SmackDown tonight.

The Stamford-based promotion has announced that a "game-changing" WWE Draft will commence on the April 28th episode of WWE SmackDown and will continue on the May 1st episode of WWE RAW. Hence, tonight could be the last time we see several stars on the blue show as the company may switch their brands in the upcoming Draft.

One potential name that is highly likely to switch to the red brand is Gunther. A recent report has revealed that the company is planning to shift Gunther and Imperium to the red brand. Meanwhile, current United States Champion Austin Theory will move to the blue brand with his title.

Another name who could make his final appearance on the blue brand tonight is Braun Strowman. While fans had high hopes following The Monster of All Monsters' WWE return, his recent run has been lukewarm on WWE SmackDown. Hence, the company could switch him to RAW. Given his partnership with Ricochet has arguably gone nowhere, the creative team could split the duo in the upcoming Draft.

Furthermore, Sheamus is another high-profile name that could be switched to WWE's flagship show in the Draft. The Celtic Warrior has been part of some blockbuster feuds on the blue brand in the last year or so. It can be argued that the former WWE Champion doesn't have much left to do on SmackDown. Hence, it wouldn't be a bad idea to shift him to RAW.

The red brand will open doors to several fresh feuds and interesting storylines for The Celtic Warrior.

What could happen tonight on WWE SmackDown?

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown will air live from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. The Stamford-based company has announced three matches for the show. While Gunther is scheduled to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Xavier Woods, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan will defend their Women's Tag Team Championships against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

Furthermore, Braun Strowman & Ricochet will lock horns with The Viking Raiders in a tag match tonight. Given the match card, fans can expect an entertaining episode of the blue brand tonight.

