WWE SmackDown Preview: Will Kevin Owens turn on Sami Zayn tonight?

WWE SmackDown is set to be a must-see event. The WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles are on the line tonight as Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defend against The Usos. Zayn had a lot to think about this week, as he was pulled in different directions thanks to Jey Uso and Owens on Monday Night RAW.

Zayn tried to once again pull Jey from the Bloodline, asking him what Roman would do if they lost on SmackDown. While Jey struggled with that question, he fired back at his former ally, asking how Kevin Owens would handle the situation if they lost the title back to The Bloodline. After all, KO and Zayn's relationship is full of betrayal.

Owens' first night in WWE even saw him drive Zayn's spine into the apron with a powerbomb.

Is Jey Uso right? Will Kevin Owens turn on his longtime friend tonight? Probably not. Owens spent months trying to pull Sami away from The Bloodline. However, they could lose their belts before WWE travels to Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions.

Prize Fighter or not, losing the belts won't cause Owens to ruin that hard work. The real question is, what happens to The Usos if they don't win tonight?

Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman have been hinting at growing frustration with the Usos since their loss at WrestleMania 39 Night One. Should they fail the Tribal Chief again, one has to wonder if Solo sends the brothers a message or worse.

WWE SmackDown card for tonight

The WWE Draft begins tonight, but that's not all the promotion has in store for the Blue Brand. Throughout the night, we'll see Superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT find out what brand they'll call home going forward.

Noticeably, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa are listed together as the Bloodline for tonight, while The Usos will be available for the draft on Monday. Is that a hint of what's to come tonight? Only time will tell.

In between the draft picks, we'll be treated to an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match as well as a bout between LWO's Zelina Vega and Sonya Deville. Vega is set to face Rhea Ripley at Backlash for the SmackDown Women's Championship and needs to start building momentum before her opportunity against the Eradicator.

