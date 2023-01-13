WWE SmackDown Preview: Will Roman Reigns betray Sami Zayn tonight?

Roman Reigns finally snapped at Sami Zayn's incompetence on last week's WWE SmackDown. The epitome of success failed to end the year 2022 on a high as he got the rub from John Cena and Kevin Owens on the December 30 edition of SmackDown, and Zayn was the scapegoat, as usual.

Fans expected the rift between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn to be the cause of The Bloodline's downfall. While it was mended at Survivor Series WarGames, the Honorary Uce got on the bad side of Reigns. The sudden shift in their relationship has caused turmoil in the heelish stable.

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens capitalized on his victory against Roman Reigns by challenging him for the WWE Title at Royal Rumble. The Tribal Chief had to accept, in an attempt to prove his invulnerability but was furious at Zayn for letting Owens slip away with the opportunity.

"That's just something I don't understand (defeat) because the Tribal Chief don't lose. It's not in my DNA. It's not in my makeup." Reigns yelled at Zayn. "Do you want to be me?"

Roman Reigns' ego has been hurt. To make matters worse, Sami Zayn's popularity in The Bloodline seemingly transcends that of its leader. The Tribal Chief apologized to his Uce, but it turned out to be a facade to coax Zayn into fighting Owens.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Roman Reigns is questioning Sami Zayn’s true intentions Roman Reigns is questioning Sami Zayn’s true intentions 😳 https://t.co/50m3vQSQb2

On this WWE SmackDown Preview, we will foresee the drama to be unfolded on the blue brand. Zayn's loyalty is at stake as he goes one-on-one with his former buddy, Kevin Owens. Reigns will keep an eye on the proceedings. A defeat will deepen the cracks in The Bloodline's armor.

Roman Reigns betraying Sami Zayn is a huge possibility in the next show. Following the Honorary Uce's defeat, which is likely for the story, The Tribal Chief may decide to banish the Honorary Uce. This might cause The Usos to defend Sami from Reigns' wrath, with the result being a stalemate between both 'parties.'

WWE SmackDown Preview: Multiple exciting matches on the card aside from the Sami Zayn-Roman Reigns story

We are two weeks away from the blockbuster event at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. WWE Royal Rumble is on every fan's mind as some huge names are expected to show up at the event.

The upcoming WWE SmackDown will continue the build-up to the showdowns at Rumble. While Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns continue to raise suspicions of a split, Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will put his title on the line against Braun Strowman.

The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) will continue to be a problem for Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. Last week on WWE SmackDown, they laid a brutal beatdown on the babyfaces. Expect both parties to continue the feud in a tag team match.

