WWE SmackDown Preview: Wrestling legend joins forces with 34-year-old star, Roman Reigns' next match announced?

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown will emanate live from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

The Stamford-based promotion has announced three matches for the upcoming episode, including a high-stakes Tag Team Gauntlet Match to determine the number one contender for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. Furthermore, the next chapter in The Bloodline saga is set to unfold tonight.

On that note, here's a look at what could be in store for WWE fans this week on SmackDown.

#5. IYO SKY takes on Zelina Vega

IYO SKY and Zelina Vega are scheduled to lock horns with each other in a one-on-one contest on WWE SmackDown tonight. This would be the first time SKY and Vega square off against each other in a singles contest.

Given the duo's caliber inside the WWE ring, fans can expect an action-packed encounter on tonight's show. However, potential interference from Bayely could tilt the balance in IYO's favor.

#4. AJ Styles and Michin lock horns with Karrion Kross and Scarlett on WWE SmackDown

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

sportskeeda.com/wwe/news-aj-st… AJ Styles gets choked out by 37-year-old SmackDown star to start a new feud AJ Styles gets choked out by 37-year-old SmackDown star to start a new feudsportskeeda.com/wwe/news-aj-st…

The previous episode of WWE SmackDown saw Michin take on Bayley in a Money in the Bank qualifying match, with AJ Styles joining the announcers for commentary. However, she failed to prevail over The Role Model.

Following that, Karrion Kross and Scarlett showed up at ringside to lay waste to Styles. The Smokeshow spit red mist in AJ's face, blinding him before Kross rag-dolled The Phenomenal One.

Given how things unfolded, WWE has announced that AJ will join forces with Michin to take on Kross and Scarlett in a mixed tag match on tonight's show.

However, given the ongoing feud between Styles and Kross doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon, fans can expect the heels to steal a win against the babyfaces tonight to prolong this rivalry.

#3. A Tag Team Gauntlet Match

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle



The Teams:

- LWO

- The OC

- Street Profits

- Pretty Deadly

- Brawling Brutes There will be a tag team gauntlet match next week to determine the #1 contenders for the Tag Team Titles! #SmackDown The Teams:- LWO- The OC- Street Profits- Pretty Deadly- Brawling Brutes There will be a tag team gauntlet match next week to determine the #1 contenders for the Tag Team Titles! #SmackDown The Teams: - LWO- The OC - Street Profits- Pretty Deadly- Brawling Brutes https://t.co/BwcWBdy6Fh

The previous episode of WWE SmackDown saw several tag teams demand a shot at the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. This resulted in the promotion announcing a Tag Team Gauntlet Match on tonight's show to determine the #1 contender for the unified titles.

The high-stakes match will feature The O.C., Latino World Order, Street Profits, Brawling Brutes, and Pretty Deadly. Fans can expect the participating teams to put their everything on the line for a shot at Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Which team will become the #1 contender for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship? Fans must tune in to find out.

#2. "The Grayson Waller Effect" with Charlotte Flair

Grayson Waller @GraysonWWE



Get your questions in for the Queen



#GWEffect #SmackDown The Grayson Waller Effect just keeps getting bigger!Get your questions in for the Queen @MsCharlotteWWE . I probably won’t ask them because 99% of people on Twitter are flops, but it will give me a laugh before my flight! The Grayson Waller Effect just keeps getting bigger!Get your questions in for the Queen @MsCharlotteWWE . I probably won’t ask them because 99% of people on Twitter are flops, but it will give me a laugh before my flight!#GWEffect #SmackDown https://t.co/cBfxC3GJqt

On the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair will feature as a special guest on Grayson Waller's show "The Grayson Waller Effect."

As you may know, The Queen returned last week on SmackDown to interrupt Asuka. Charlotte confronted The Empress of Tomorrow before challenging her to a match for the WWE Women's Championship.

Given how things unfolded, fans can expect the former Women's Champion to target Asuka on the show tonight. However, the segment could turn south sooner rather than later as potential interference from The Empress could be on the cards.

#1. Roman Reigns returns

As you may know, Jey Uso failed to decide between aligning with Jimmy or The Bloodline on the previous episode of WWE SmackDown. Things worsened as Jimmy Uso inadvertently super-kicked Jey, costing him a win against Austin Theory.

With The Bloodline in disarray, Roman Reigns is set to make his blockbuster return on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. This would be The Tribal Chief's first appearance on WWE TV since his 1000-day celebration on the June 3 edition of the blue brand.

The Head of the Table's return tonight would undoubtedly spice things up in The Bloodline saga. While it will be interesting to see Reigns' reaction to the recent events, WWE could announce The Tribal Chief's MITB match on tonight's show. Will that happen? Fans must tune in to find out.

Are you excited about Roman Reigns' return on WWE SmackDown tonight? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

