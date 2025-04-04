WWE SmackDown's top heel to be forced to break character today & address shocking incident? Exploring the chances

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will be live from Rosemont, IL. This episode of the blue brand will be yet another important one as the Stamford-based promotion continues to build up to WrestleMania 41, which will be held in Las Vegas.

While the company has advertised some great segments and matches for tonight's episode of SmackDown, one big question is whether a top heel will break character tonight and address a recent disturbing incident. The top heel rumored to break character is Naomi.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Naomi's husband, Jimmy Uso, was brutally attacked by World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. Jimmy was attacked to the point where he was left bloodied and needed medical attention.

Since Naomi is Jimmy's wife, there will be expectations from her to address the incident. However, it seems unlikely because she is currently occupied with building her character and cementing herself as a heel on the Nick Aldis-managed show.

However, since WWE is full of surprises, one can't completely rule out Naomi potentially addressing what happened to her husband on RAW. Hence, it will be interesting to see what she does on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

Naomi recently sent a strong message to fellow WWE SmackDown star

Currently on SmackDown, Naomi is involved in a rivalry with Jade Cargill. However, last week, she took out Michin and B-Fab before Michin could face Charlotte Flair. While Cargill saved the day for Michin and B-Fab, Naomi has clearly established a rivalry with these two stars.

And it seems like she isn't interested in letting the rivalry water down. Recently on X/Twitter, Naomi sent a strong message to B-Fab. Quote-tweeting a post in which B-Fab cut a promo for Naomi, the latter wrote:

"Another one I inspired taking up for Jade. Friday you’re going to wish they never rehired you hahahhahahahhaha ⚠️ #pwc dumb rookie."

You can check Naomi's post below:

It will also be interesting to see how Michin and B-Fab respond to what Naomi did to them last week on SmackDown. After all, both these superstars will be waiting to get their hands on the 37-year-old superstar.

Naomi must now be careful on WWE SmackDown. It looks like she does not have backup and has already made enemies with three superstars. It will be interesting to see how she deals with this problem and continues to survive on SmackDown.

