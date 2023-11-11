WWE SmackDown to see beginning of war between brands because of Nick Aldis' decision about Brock Lesnar? Checking the possibility 

Since losing to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE. Despite many people wanting Lesnar to return, The Beast Incarnate has shown no signs of the same. However, ahead of Survivor Series 2023, there is a huge chance Lesnar could return to the Stamford-based promotion.

On this week's episode of SmackDown, WWE could book an angle where the brand's general manager signs Brock Lesnar. Given Lesnar is a free agent in WWE, seeing SmackDown sign Lesnar would make Adam Pearce angry, and this could lead to him challenging SmackDown to a match at Survivor Series.

Until now, there have been no concrete reports about a match between RAW and SmackDown at Survivor Series. However, given both brands have managers who look forward to healthy competition, it would make sense to see them compete on November 25th, 2023, at the Allstate Arena in Chicago which will host Survivor Series.

While the angle is mere speculation, if it takes place, WWE fans can expect plenty of excitement as they would be treated to Brock Lesnar's return. Another good thing about this angle would be to see two of the best brands in wrestling collide in what will be an enthralling match.

Legendary WWE superstar recently praised Brock Lesnar

Since making his WWE debut, Brock Lesnar has gone on to achieve several accolades in different aspects of life. While Lesnar has successfully tried his hand at several things, the majority of his popularity comes due to the amazing run he has had with the Stamford-based promotion.

Despite all the fame he has garnered and the championships he won, WWE superstar John Cena feels Brock Lesnar is extremely underrated. On WWE's YouTube channel, Cena said he loved Lesnar as a performer. The 16-time World Champion said:

"I love Brock [Lesnar] as a performer. I think he's extremely underrated even though he's in that conversation of the greatest of all time. And I love him as a human being. He is wholeheartedly himself and shoots you straight. At least you know where you stand with him at all times. And I really admire that about him. And he's been wonderful to me over the years. And another person that we kinda matriculated together, and we both have our different paths to success and we're both rooting for each other constantly."

It's heartwarming to see John Cena show respect to The Beast Incarnate. When Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012, Cena was the first person he faced. The duo has had several iconic matches which will be remembered by fans very fondly.

