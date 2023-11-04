WWE SmackDown Spoilers: John Cena jinxed his chances of winning at Crown Jewel 2023?

Tonight's SmackDown will be the go-home edition of the show before Crown Jewel 2023. WWE already taped the show last week and it gave some major insights into the shows ahead, including John Cena's chances of winning at the upcoming PLE.

The Cenation Leader encountered his Crown Jewel opponent, Solo Sikoa, on the taped episode of tonight's show. The 16-time world champion laid out The Enforcer after an altercation in the ring and had the last laugh.

It drops a major hint that Cena will be at the receiving end of a beatdown at Saudi Arabia's premium live event. He will likely lose against Sikoa, according to WWE's traditional pattern of booking things.

Over the years, it has been seen that the superstars who are slated to lose at a PLE always get the last laugh on the go-home edition of the show. Therefore, the same pattern could repeat at Crown Jewel this Saturday.

Nonetheless, the go-home edition of the show tonight will stir excitement among fans to keep them hyped up for the spectacular event on November 4.

Possibility of John Cena losing at Crown Jewel

John Cena has been on a losing streak as he has failed to grab victory in any singles televised match since 2018. He will look to put an end to his 2000+ day streak at Crown Jewel.

However, it won't be an easy one, as Solo Sikoa is one of the biggest hurdles in his path so far. The Enforcer will look to decimate the Cenation Leader and make a name for himself.

There's a good possibility that John Cena's losing streak will continue at Crown Jewel. It is because the Franchise Player has been working as an enhancement talent over the past few years.

He has been elevating his opponents and giving back to this industry. Moreover, he is no longer a full-time WWE superstar. Therefore, getting a victory won't do much good to him; rather, a victory over the WWE legend will tremendously help his opponent.

Therefore, John Cena will likely lose at Crown Jewel in the process of elevating Solo Sikoa, who has yet to make a name for himself. The upcoming premium live event will possibly break the hearts of Cena's fans.

