WWE SmackDown star permanently sent back to NXT by Triple H? Analyzing what happened

Since Triple H took creative control of WWE, the Stamford-based promotion has been experiencing tremendous success. From signing new talents; to promoting NXT Superstars on the main brand, The Game has made crucial decisions that have shaped WWE into a great product.

One superstar who was recently promoted to the main roster was Dragon Lee. Some time ago, the Luchador was officially moved to SmackDown, and he was also part of a singles match against Santos Escobar at Survivor Series: WarGames. Many were excited to see Lee's future on the blue brand.

However, ever since he beat Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship at NXT Deadline, fans have been wondering if he has permanently moved to the former black and gold brand once again. The answer to this question would be no. Lee's current run in NXT is not a permanent one.

The only reason it came to fruition is because Wes Lee got injured before his North American Championship match at NXT Deadline. Hence, WWE had to find a last-minute replacement, and Dragon Lee was the one who answered the call. Given he is on the main roster, the 28-year-old may soon drop the title.

Dragon Lee thanked WWE legend Rey Mysterio after his title win

For quite a while now, Dragon Lee has been looked upon as one of WWE's brightest prospects. Despite that, Lee could never win a title during his run on NXT. However, at Deadline, the 28-year-old won his first singles championship in the Stamford-based promotion by beating Dominik Mysterio.

After his victory, the luchador was very ecstatic. In WWE's Digital Exclusive Interview, Lee was asked about how he felt about his victory. The North American Champion said its hard to explain in words, but also mentioned he is ready for the next challenge. Lee said:

"How I feel? I'm feeling happy. You know, I can’t find the exact words to explain to you how I feel... just I’m ready for the next challenge."

Furthermore, Dragon Lee thanked Rey Mysterio. He credited Rey for supporting him and labeled him as his hero. Lee added:

"Rey Mysterio supporting me that means the world, that means a lot. My superhero. All I can say is – thank you, Rey. This is for La Rasa, for my people."

Moving ahead, fans will be keen on seeing how the Stamford-based promotion books Dragon Lee. It will also be interesting to observe how long will he hold this belt. Given the talent he has, the promotion will definitely plan something big for the 28-year-old.