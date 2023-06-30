WWE SmackDown: What if 4-time champion returns to raise the stakes in The Bloodline's feud? 

The story of The Bloodline is one of the most intriguing things about WWE recently. Not only does the story contain some talented superstars, but it is also full of different emotions a human can experience. Overall, fans will look forward to see the feud involving Bloodline, even at Money in the Bank.

Before the PLE, there is an episode of Friday Night SmackDown that is yet to take place. While there are many speculations about the show, it would be good to see a former WWE legend being added to The Bloodline's feud. The legend in question is Rikishi.

Father of The Usos, Rikishi's addition to The Bloodline feud could further spice things up. It would be great to see the four-time champion and Hall of Fame inductee be added as a last-minute addition as the official for the Bloodline's Money in the Bank match.

Anyways, since the last few weeks, it seems that Rikishi has been teasing a return. The 57-year-old is thoroughly updated about Bloodline's feud. It would only interest the WWE Universe to see how Rikishi's inclusion could add to the already exciting storyline.

The Usos say Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa have a disadvantage going into The Bloodline Civil War

Almost two weeks ago, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa were left red-faced after what Jey Uso's decision did to them. Not only did Jey choose to walk out of The Bloodline, but he and his brother Jimmy also put a beating on Reigns and Sikoa, to the surprise of many.

This then led to a perfectly set up tag team match between the two teams at Money in the Bank. While Reigns and Sikoa are favorites heading into the bout, The Usos feel otherwise. Recently during an episode of WWE Sparring Sessions, The Usos detailed their match against Reigns and Sikoa.

"One thing about Roman and Solo they've never been in the ring against me and my brother. That's the big difference we got here, I think me and brother got the chemistry, the tag team. We are clicking on all cylinders over here."

Two different finishes are reported for The Bloodline's match at Money in the Bank

Since the match between The Usos and Roman Reigns - Solo Sikoa was announced, fans have been wondering how the match will end. While that is not something that can be predicted entirely, recent reports suggest that WWE has two different endings prepared.

Further, the reports also state that while WWE is yet to select which finish they want to go ahead with, The Usos and Sikoa were already part of a session to go over the same. The report states:

“Hearing WWE has two very drastic finishes in play for the Bloodline matchup on Saturday. Creative seems split on the decision. In conjunction, I’m told the Usos & Solo were apart of a 'run thru session' this past Friday at a closed location to go over things."

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Hearing WWE has two very drastic finishes in play for the Bloodline matchup on Saturday. Creative seems split on the decision.



In conjunction, I'm told the Usos & Solo were apart of a "run thru session" this past Friday at a closed location to go over things. Hmm.

Regardless of what finish WWE goes with, the company will have to be spot-on with its decision. After all, fans have invested a lot of emotions in this storyline, and the company cannot afford to mess it up.

