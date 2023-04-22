WWE SmackDown: Why are fans left in a dilemma following announcement of Seth Rollins' match for Backlash?

WWE announced Seth Rollins vs. Omos for Backlash 2023, and the bizarre announcement has left everyone astonished. There has been no storyline leading up to this moment. Seth Rollins was booked for a match against The Miz on WWE Raw, and Omos and The Visionary have only had a handful of interactions.

Furthermore, it’s quite clear that Rollins got the memo at the same time everyone else did, i.e., when WWE posted about it on social media. The Visionary responded with an accepting gif, but was rather baffled too.

Rollins’ fans are in utter disbelief over the announcement. While Roman Reigns' name is missing from Backlash 2023 match card, this was a perfect opportunity to set up The Visionary for a major title storyline alongside Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes.

It seems like a waste of talent to randomly book Seth Rollins against Omos, when there are several opportunities that can be used to give The Visionary the push he deserves.

Fans have come up with a theory for Seth Rollins vs. Omos announcement

Back in 2020, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were blessed with a baby girl. Around the same time, The Visionary revealed that he had a couple of years left on his WWE contract. The math seems to be adding up, and his WWE contract could expire soon, in fact, it could be in 2023 itself.

That being said, fans have come up with the theory that either The Drip God has refused to sign a new contract or he did something to get on the bad side of Triple H or Vince McMahon. Most fans are hinting at The Visionary vs. The Nigerian Giant being Vince McMahon’s brainchild. But there is no concrete evidence to support this claim apart from the bookings he has made in recent times.

No one is quite sure why this match was set up, and whether or not it was a mistake. However, it’s evident from The Visionary's reaction that he learned about the match on social media as well. This has left fans even more baffled because, why wouldn’t WWE tell him before making it official on social media?

It’s unclear whether this is supposed to lead to something or if this is just a way to fill up the Backlash 2023 match card. But it’s absolutely crystal clear that fans know and believe The Drip God deserves better at this point. He has been delivering top-notch matches such as his match against Logan Paul at WrestleMania or against The Miz on WWE Raw.

Do you think Seth Rollins deserved this booking? Let us know in the comments section below.

