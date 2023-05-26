WWE star absent since WrestleMania 39 could target Gunther at Night of Champions? 

Gunther dominated NXT UK where he held the NXT UK Championship for a combined reign of 870 days. Last year in April, he made his main roster debut on SmackDown along with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, reuniting Imperium. A couple of months later he defeated Ricochet to win his first and current reign as Intercontinental Champion spanning across 280+ days.

A couple of weeks ago, Mustafa Ali won the No. 1 Contender's Battle Royal, earning an opportunity against Gunther for the title. Given Ali's recent luck, the match may witness an interference by Logan Paul. Thus, kickstarting a long term feud for the IC title.

Logan Paul renewed his WWE contract following WrestleMania 39. The YouTuber already went up against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship last year. Earlier this year, he commenced a feud with Seth Rollins which culminated in their match at The Show of Shows.

Paul has been absent from WWE television since April, but cited his interest in winning a championship upon signing another multi-year contract. There have been rumors on the 28-year old making a return at a Premium Live Event, leading to speculation that it could be Money in the Bank. However, given his history with events in Saudi Arabia an early return could be on the cards for Paul, and he could ignite a feud with the Intercontinental Champion.

Gunther's IC reign is the longest of the 21st century, surpassing The Rock and Randy Orton's reigns.

Gunther vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 is reportedly in the works

Cody Rhodes overturned the wrestling fraternity with his highly anticipated WWE return after nearly six years. The 37-year old won the Royal Rumble this year and faced Roman Reigns in the main event of Night 2 at WrestleMania 39. However, his attempts were in vain as he failed to complete his quest of dethroning The Tribal Chief.

Gunther's remarkable title reign and persona has warmed up to fans despite being a heel. Given the intensity of the WWE stars, there have been reports abuzz that the ideation of a match between the two is being thrown around for WrestleMania 40.

The seeds for their rivalry was already set at Royal Rumble where the Imperium leader and Rhodes were the finalists. During the match, the Intercontinental Champion also confronted Brock Lesnar, leading to the possibility of another dream match.

Gunther's history at NXT UK is testimony to his strength and dominance in the ring, thus enabling him to earn 'the Ring General' moniker.

