WWE star to assist in Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day's destruction at Fastlane 2023? Analyzing why it must happen

Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day have been involved in quite the rivalry with Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso over the past few weeks on RAW. The addition of LA Knight and John Cena on SmackDown evened the odds barring Rhea Ripley.

The Judgment Day has been on unsteady ground in recent months despite winning gold. Dominik Mysterio's unfortunate loss of his North American Championship at NXT No Mercy was a bump in the road for the faction. However, he managed to regain the title a few days later. Until Monday Night RAW, Damian Priest was not medically cleared to compete leaving his future matches up in the air.

At Fastlane 2023, The Judgment Day will defend their tag team titles against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. The two tag teams have been at loggerheads for the past few months. Rhea Ripley is known for her participation and interference in her faction's matches. If she does so again at the Premium Live Event, The Eradicator could come face-to-face with Jade Cargill on Cody Rhodes' behalf, kickstarting a feud between the two.

When Jade Cargill debuted on All Elite Wrestling, she interrupted Cody Rhodes to announce Shaquille O'Neal's arrival. They teamed up against Rhodes and Red Velvet in a mixed tag team match. Upon her signing with WWE, Cargill cited The American Nightmare's influence on her decision.

Jade Cargill has already put Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Nia Jax, and Charlotte Flair, on notice. A match between Cargill and Ripley would be deemed befitting for an event like WrestleMania 40.

Rhea Ripley is going toe to toe with Roman Reigns

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Rhea Ripley laid out an interesting proposition for Paul Heyman. She asked the Wise Man to 'acknowledge her' like he does for Roman Reigns.

Later it was revealed that the Wise Man and The Eradicator were discussing a forging of alliances between The Judgment Day and The Bloodline. In response, it seems Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso have found backup in John Cena and LA Knight. This would also be ideal for a WarGames match at Survivor Series.

However, this is not the first time the Women's Champion has taken shots at Roman Reigns. A few times on RAW, she has called out The Bloodline for their downfall.

Expand Tweet

Reigns is set to return to SmackDown next week. There have been many happenings in his absence which he is yet to address. Additionally, it also remains to be seen where Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa stand as far as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is concerned.

Do you think The Tribal Chief will accept this alliance with The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.