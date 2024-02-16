WWE star to break his unfortunate record since Crown Jewel 2023 on SmackDown? Analyzing how it could happen

The current storylines on Monday Night RAW & SmackDown are completely engaging the fans on the road to WrestleMania 40. The road to WrestleMania is always filled with several highs and anticipated moments. However, the current run of Solo Sikoa is something that comes as a surprise to many fans.

For those unaware, The Bloodline Enforcer is currently riding on a losing streak in the Stamford-based promotion. His last victory was at last year's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event where he scored a dominant triumph against John Cena. Since then, the Samoan star has failed to achieve victory even on house shows, resulting in Solo having a 0-23 losing streak in the company.

However, things might come to an end soon as the company plans a feud between Randy Orton and The Enforcer. During, Orton's feud with Roman Reigns, The Viper was seen heavenly involved with Solo Sikoa. The former NXT Champion was even one of the prominent reasons why The Legend Killer failed to become the Undisputed Universal Champion at Royal Rumble 2024.

So this might lead to a future match between these two. Their showdown may result in the company deciding to finally put an end to Sikoa's losing streak. A victory over Randy Orton is surely something that will add as an accolade for the Samoan star.

However, it is important to note that The Viper is currently set to enter the Men's Elimination Chamber match with the winner facing Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania. So if Orton fails to grab this opportunity, a feud between him and Solo would be even more likely on SmackDown.

Paul Heyman teases major plans for the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown

Besides Solo Sikoa, the other members of The Bloodline are also scheduled to make their appearance on the upcoming episode of SmackDown and this even includes the presence of The Rock.

Amid this, The Wiseman Paul Heyman has teased something interesting in his latest Instagram post. In this, the Special Counsel hyped fans for the next edition of SmackDown by stating the presence of both Roman & The Rock at the show.

Heyman also stated that a new chapter is also likely to unfold in tomorrow's SmackDown which generates curiosity among fans. This seemingly indicates a new potential twist that might be added to the current Bloodline Saga.

It will be interesting to catch what will happen when the People's Champion appears on the blue brand with the Tribal Chief.

