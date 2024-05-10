WWE star calls in a favor, huge betrayal & more - 5 possible finishes for Angelo Dawkins vs. Tama Tonga on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley was previously slated to compete against Tama Tonga in a first-round match of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

However, General Manager Nick Aldis announced today that due to an injury sustained during training, Lashley would be unable to compete. As a result, his Pride stablemate, Angelo Dawkins, will step in to replace him and face Tama Tonga in the upcoming match.

With the first round of the SmackDown side of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament at stake, here are five potential finishes for Angelo Dawkins vs. Tama Tonga.

#5. Tama Tonga secures a clean win

Fresh off his tag team victory at WWE Backlash over Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, Tama Tonga will aim to carry that momentum into the first round of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament.

This marks The Bloodline member's first televised match on SmackDown. With Bobby Lashley sidelined due to an injury, WWE may opt to grant Tama a clean victory over Angelo Dawkins to establish his credibility.

#4. Bobby Lashley may call up his old ally

Aware that The Bloodline may have additional support during Tama Tonga's match, Bobby Lashley could potentially enlist the help of his former Hurt Business manager, MVP.

The former WWE Champion might request MVP's assistance in securing the services of Omos. The Nigerian Giant could serve as a significant asset and potentially be the deciding factor if The Bloodline opts to employ underhanded tactics during Angelo Dawkins and Tama Tonga's match.

#3. The Bloodline might assert its dominance on WWE SmackDown

When a WWE Superstar is facing any member of The Bloodline, they are essentially contending with the entire faction, as they often leverage their collective strength to secure victory.

This tactic was evident at the Backlash 2024 Premium Live Event, where Tanga Loa made a surprise appearance, aiding The Bloodline in their triumph over Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

Similarly, on SmackDown, the Street Profits may find themselves at a numerical disadvantage with Lashley sidelined due to an injury. In such a scenario, The Bloodline could once again seek to exploit their advantage in numbers to tip the scales in their favor during Angelo Dawkins vs. Tama Tonga.

#2. Randy Orton and Kevin Owens get their revenge

Despite being outnumbered on SmackDown, an unlikely alliance with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens could potentially tip the scales in Angelo Dawkins' favor.

Motivated by a desire to avenge their defeat against The Bloodline at Backlash France, Orton and Owens may see an opportunity to align themselves with the Street Profits and level the playing field.

This unexpected collaboration could catch The Bloodline off guard and provide Dawkins with the support he needs to secure victory in the first round of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament.

#1. Montez Ford could shockingly betray his tag team partner

When Bobby Lashley was deemed unfit to face Tama Tonga on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, many people assumed that his Pride stablemate, Montez Ford, would step in as his replacement.

However, to the surprise of many, it was their other partner, Angelo Dawkins, who was selected to participate in the first round of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. This decision raised eyebrows, especially considering Montez Ford being featured more prominently as a singles star.

There is a small possibility that Montez could harbor feelings of jealousy towards Dawkins and shockingly turn against him during the match, potentially leading to the dissolution of their long-standing tag team. Such a cold betrayal could ultimately gift the victory to Tama Tonga and The Bloodline.

