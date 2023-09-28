WWE star to contend for major championship after 450+ days at Fastlane 2023? Exploring why it must happen

WWE is gearing up for their next Premium Live Event, Fastlane, which is set to take place on October 7. So far, there are a couple of matches on the card, including Seth Rollins defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura, and John Cena will go up against Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa.

Meanwhile, it seems another rivalry is brewing on SmackDown between LWO and Bobby Lashley's faction. Last week, Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar defeated The Street Profits despite The All Mighty's interference. The former WWE Champion then attacked Rey Mysterio while the referee was distracted, but Angelo Dawkins failed to take advantage of the opportunity, allowing their opponents to get the win. A furious Lashley met them backstage and cited his displeasure with their performance.

In light of recent events, Bobby Lashley could challenge Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship at Fastlane. The last time he held gold was the same title in July last year, which he lost to Seth Rollins on an edition of RAW. The Master of 619 won the championship from Austin Theory this year, with whom Lashley also has a bone to pick, given their rivalry in 2022.

Following the show, Bobby Lashley even addressed Rey Mysterio's comments, questioning why he was upset about the matter and targeting him. His unhappiness with Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford could cause him to ditch them and go on a singles run again.

John Cena is still without a tag team partner for WWE Fastlane 2023

Initially, John Cena seemingly had a tag team alliance with AJ Styles against The Bloodline. However, he was attacked backstage last week, resulting in the Cenation Leader being on the receiving end of a hellish beatdown.

Later, it was reported that LA Knight was supposed to come to his aid and be a part of the feud but unfortunately tested positive for COVID before SmackDown. He was sent home immediately. Another fan favorite to stir the pot could be Randy Orton. The Viper has been out of in-ring action for a little more than a year and was recently spotted at the performance center.

Additionally, Carlito was also signed to WWE in July but has not made any televised appearances yet. The event could be an apt way for him to finally make a comeback. The last time he made his presence known in the ring was at Backlash in May this year.

