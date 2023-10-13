WWE star to escalate The Judgment Day's downfall with last-minute move? Exploring vital aspect

The Judgment Day ran into some major trouble at Fastlane 2023 when Finn Balor and Damian Priest lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. It seems the person responsible for the loss might only make things more difficult for the top faction on RAW.

The star is none other than JD McDonagh. The Irish Ace cost The Judgment Day their huge championship defense at the October 7 Premium Live Event. He might cause more trouble for the group by costing them their rematch on RAW next Monday.

The 33-year-old star was also not able to stop Ilja Dragunov from retaining his NXT Championship against Dominik Mysterio this past Tuesday on NXT. Both he and Finn Balor tried to interfere in the match but were taken out by the special guest referee, LA Knight.

McDonagh’s actions have apparently turned almost all members of Judgment Day against him. He was almost choked out by Priest on RAW, then yelled at by both Balor and Rhea Ripley. Mami then asked him to take care of Drew McIntyre, which he failed to do as well.

The Judgment Day to confront Roman Reigns on SmackDown this Friday? Analyzing the possibility

The season premiere of SmackDown is set to witness the return of Roman Reigns. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will be back from his post-SummerSlam hiatus to kick off his rumored program for Crown Jewel 2023.

It is possible that The Judgment Day could show up on SmackDown to confront The Tribal Chief. The confrontation was teased during a segment between Rhea Ripley and Paul Heyman on the October 6 episode of the blue brand.

Fans might have to wait till tomorrow night to see if the Tribal Chief and the Nightmare will finally come face-to-face.

