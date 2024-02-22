WWE star to extend olive branch to Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at Elimination Chamber? Exploring potential short-lived alliance

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are set to appear at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 as part of The Grayson Waller Effect. While the duo is not scheduled to be in action, they are expected to have a prominent role on the show. They could even briefly join forces with an unexpected name at the event.

Cody Rhodes experienced a major bump on his Road to WrestleMania after his spot against Roman Reigns at the high-profile event was seemingly occupied by The Rock. However, he is now set to challenge The Tribal Chief at The Show of Shows. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre has also proven to be a significant obstacle for The American Nightmare, defeating him on this week's RAW.

McIntyre hit Cody Rhodes with a Claymore after The Bloodline interfered in their match on RAW. Despite the victory, The Scottish Warrior wasn't pleased with how he got the win. During Rhodes and Rollins' appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect, Solo Sikoa, or even The Rock, could blindside them with an attack to weaken him ahead of WrestleMania 40.

If that happens, McIntyre might surprisingly come to the aid of his supposed rivals.

Many noted that the Scotsman looked conflicted after picking up his latest win over Rhodes on Monday. It was the same way Roman Reigns defeated him at Clash at the Castle 2022. Hence, he could briefly side with The American Nightmare and Rollins. McIntyre could reason that he felt guilty, not about Rhodes' loss, but how he used Reigns' tactics to emerge victorious.

The Scotsman could claim he could get a clean win over Rhodes before combining forces with the top babyfaces against The Bloodline.

Expand Tweet

Another reason Drew McIntyre might aid Rhodes and The Visionary at WWE Elimination Chamber is to protect the latter from being hurt. As many are aware, Seth Rollins is currently injured. Since the Scotsman wants to face Rollins in a world title bout at 'Mania, he could want him to be fit for the high-profile show.

What threat did Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes receive from WWE legend ahead of Elimination Chamber?

Seth Rollins was Rhodes' first rival when he returned to WWE in 2022

As it turns out, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes have a massive target on their backs since they joined forces. The Bloodline's newest member recently put the duo on notice.

Before WWE Elimination Chamber, The Rock sent a heated message to The American Nightmare and The Visionary. The Great One said if Rhodes and "his little girlfriend" Rollins started talking trash about The Bloodline, he would launch an attack on them.

Did Drew McIntyre accept his win against Cody Rhodes on RAW?

The Scottish Warrior was initially conflicted on RAW after Solo Sikoa assisted him in his victory. He even teased going after The Enforcer in the future. However, he eventually realized that his win over Rhodes was a major one.

On social media, the former WWE Champion posted the ending of his match against The American Nightmare and captioned it, "Whatever it takes."

It will be interesting to see what will happen to Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE