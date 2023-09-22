WWE star to go after IYO SKY in sneak attack on SmackDown? Analyzing the possibility

WWE SmackDown is set to feature a big-time championship match between two of the most talented female athletes in the entire world. Asuka will go one-on-one with IYO SKY with the WWE Women's Championship on the line.

These two incredible performers clashing over a title is a dream to many fans, but there's a chance that someone else will make their presence felt before, during, or after the bout. While it could be the likes of Bayley, Charlotte Flair, or even Shotzi, the possible assault could come via a Monday Night RAW star.

More specifically, RAW's Tegan Nox may finally return to television and attack IYO SKY. From a storyline perspective, she had issues with Damage CTRL last year. She was seemingly set to have steady television time until Vince McMahon returned to power. However, the company could revisit that angle now.

Beyond that, the move would be a positive step towards righting a wrong. The Girl With The Shiniest Wizard was allegedly set to battle Becky Lynch for the NXT Women's Championship last week on WWE RAW, only for The Man's opponent to be changed to Natalya at the last minute.

Tegan deserves an opportunity to succeed. Having her jump IYO and perhaps Damage CTRL as a whole will immediately put Nox in the spotlight in a major way. The story makes sense, and the move would be positive for morale.

Asuka is looking to win back the WWE Women's Championship

Tegan Nox would likely love to challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship, but The Genius of the Sky may not even hold that title soon.

As noted, IYO SKY and Asuka will clash for the title. Interestingly, the latter losing the title was controversial. The Empress of Tomorrow battled Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat Match at SummerSlam. Belair pulled off a quick fluke pin on Asuka to win her title.

Typically, a win like that is followed up with an eventual championship match. Unfortunately for Asuka, The EST didn't hold the coveted title for long, as IYO SKY cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase and immediately captured the gold.

With two top-level superstars losing the same title within minutes, who exactly could have a title opportunity and when it may happen wasn't clear. Once Damage CTRL injured Belair in a backstage attack, opening the door for Asuka to step up and attempt to win her belt back.

