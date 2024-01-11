WWE star to join Bobby Lashley and compete in the ring after 542 days? Analyzing the likelihood 

On SmackDown, Bobby Lashley has found a new rival in Karrion Kross. At SmackDown New Year's Revolution, Kross appeared along with Paul Ellering and The Authors of Pain. The new faction launched an attack on Lashley and the Street Profits. Based on what happened, Kross and his faction seemed way stronger.

Hence, if Lashley wants to face them, he might want to add more power to his group. If The All Mighty decides to do the same, there is a chance the WWE Universe could witness the in-ring return of a WWE Superstar after 542 days. The superstar in question is Bobby's Hurt Business stablemate MVP.

In the coming weeks, WWE could present an angle that could show MVP aligning with his former stablemate to help him fight Karrion Kross and AOP. If MVP does join Lashley and make his in-ring return, it will be interesting to see how he will perform, given that he has been away from the ring for quite some time.

While the above-mentioned angle is speculative, it will be interesting to see if it happens. It's been a while since the WWE Universe has seen MVP, and they would be keen to see what he can offer if he returns.

WWE Legend says it was Bobby Lashley's idea to attack his son

At SummerSlam 2021, Bobby Lashley defended his WWE Championship against Goldberg. While there were many memorable moments in the match, one of the most memorable ones was when Goldberg's son, Gage, stepped into the ring to attack Lashley.

However, this decision did not prove to be wise, as Lashley put Gage into The Hurt Lock. During a recent conversation, Goldberg mentioned it was Bobby Lashley's idea to put Gage into The Hurt Lock. He said:

“I used to eat guys like Bobby Lashley when I was big. Now, I just let my son eat those people. The funny thing is…Bobby came in, I had a feud with somebody else at the time, but we were backstage and he comes in, and he gets along great with Gage. He asked if I would throw Gage into the fray. I was like, ‘I don’t know, let me ask Gage.’ Long story short, San Antonio, Gage’s football team was in the front row, Bobby was messing with me, and he gets in Gage’s face."

The segment between Lashley and Gage received plenty of views when it was uploaded on YouTube. If Goldberg's son chooses to make a career in professional wrestling, it will be interesting to see if he and Lashley ever cross paths.

