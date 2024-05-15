WWE star lays out condition for first ever feud with The Rock: What is it about?

The Rock's return to WWE earlier this year as 'The Final Boss' turned out to be one of the most memorable runs of his illustrious career as he added a new level of excitement on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

There have since been indications that The Great One may not be finished yet and still has much to offer in the near future. It will be fascinating to see in what capacity he chooses to return and how he continues to leave his mark on the world of WWE.

One of the dream matches fans would love to witness is The Rock facing off against 'The Phenomenal' AJ Styles. During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Styles expressed interest in this matchup under one condition.

Styles made it clear that he would be open to facing The Rock, but only if it involved The Great One turning babyface. Styles explained that he has no interest in being a mediocre villain and is committed to taking his current heel persona to new heights.

Will The Rock turn babyface upon WWE return?

In the build-up to WrestleMania 40, The Rock showcased why he's considered one of the greatest of all time. His exceptional heel work as a member of The Bloodline added significant depth to the storyline, making Cody Rhodes' ultimate triumph over them even more impactful and memorable.

There have been speculations among fans whether The Great One would be going back to his babyface persona upon returning. However, this will likely hinge on the dynamics within The Bloodline and how they evolve in the near future.

With Solo Sikoa taking over the new Bloodline, there have been indications about the potential return of Roman Reigns as a popular babyface. Fans in the arena have already begun chanting "We Want Roman," and it will be interesting to see how things play out.

If WWE still aims to deliver the dream match between The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41, it might opt to maintain The Rock's persona as the menacing Final Boss. This could set up the perfect dynamic for the highly anticipated showdown between the two iconic superstars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback