WWE star to lose title after being exposed as Jade Cargill’s mystery attacker on SmackDown? Exploring the potential

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill was the victim of a dangerous ambush several weeks ago. The Storm was attacked ahead of the Survivor Series and has yet to return, while Bianca Belair and Naomi are trying to hunt down the attacker. Interestingly, however, Chelsea Green could be Cargill’s mystery attacker and lose the Women’s United States Championship as soon as she is exposed.

The Hot Mess and Piper Niven have ambushed several wrestlers in the ring and the women’s locker room. A few weeks before the attack on Jade Cargill, Chelsea Green, and Niven were part of a Fatal Four Way Women’s Tag Team Championship match where they failed to overcome the reigning champs Bianca Belair and Cargill.

Additionally, when Michin defeated the Canadian superstar in WWE’s first-ever Women’s Dumpster match, Green was discriminated against by almost everyone. Most importantly, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill led the front in actively targeting Green and saying she smells.

Thus, the inaugural Women’s United States Champion could have been behind the vicious ambush on Jade Cargill. If this is true and the Stamford-based promotion finds out, there is a possibility that the company could strip her of the US Title. While this is a possible action Triple H and Nick Aldis can take, all of this is speculation.

A two-time WWE Women’s Champion could be Jade Cargill’s attacker instead of Chelsea Green

Although several clues point towards Chelsea Green, the whole WWE Universe is her alibi. They saw her fighting her US title qualifier when Jade Cargill was attacked. Bianca Belair was competing alongside The Hot Mess then and had to abandon the match to see her tag team partner. This leaves out Piper Niven, who could have carried out a solo attack on The Storm.

Interestingly, however, the Scotswoman’s attention was occupied by Mia Yim at the time. While Chelsea Green did benefit from the ambush on the former AEW star, two-time WWE Women’s Champion Naomi also benefited from the attack. Moreover, her readily pitching herself as a replacement for Jade Cargill to hold the Women’s Tag Team Championship has made several fans suspicious of her.

The Glow could have become highly jealous of Cargill owing to Bianca Belair choosing The Storm over her as her tag team partner. This is especially true when the EST of WWE was friends with the Samoan wrestler before befriending the 32-year-old. It would be interesting to see who was behind the bloody attack on The Storm.

