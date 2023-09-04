WWE star to make RAW return after 518 days and confront Seth Rollins tonight? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins defended his World Heavyweight Championship at Payback against Shinsuke Nakamura. The Visionary's injured back was a cause of concern during the match, but he managed to pull through and defeat The King of Strong Style.

At Gold Rush 2023, NXT star Bron Breakker took on Rollins in a World Heavyweight Championship match. While he could not dethrone the RAW Superstar, Breakker impressed fans with his performance. After signing with WWE in 2021, the second-generation pro wrestler has become one of the top names in the company's third brand, besides being a two-time NXT Champion.

Bron Breakker made his first appearance on RAW on March 7, 2022, teaming up with Tommaso Ciampa to take on the team of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. On the April 4, 2022, edition of RAW, the up-and-coming star defeated Ziggler to win the NXT Championship for the second time.

Before this year's Draft, there were rumors of Breakker being called up to the main roster. While that didn't materialize, the former NXT Champion could appear on the upcoming episode of RAW after 518 days to challenge Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship again.

Breakker and Rollins are set to appear at Superstar Spectacle in India on September 8. The Visionary will team up with John Cena to take on Imperium in a tag team match. But there is no update so far on Breakker's role at the event. Besides potentially appearing on the red show, he could also send a message to Rollins at the Hyderabad event.

After Payback went off the air, Nakamura attacked Rollins, hinting that their rivalry was far from over. Could Breakker insert himself in the ongoing world title feud on RAW? Only time will tell.

Is Seth Rollins looking to drop the World Heavyweight Championship soon?

A few weeks ago on RAW, Shinsuke Nakamura whispered something to Seth Rollins that seemingly stunned the latter. It was later revealed that The King of Strong Style mentioned Rollins' fractured lumbar spine during the exchange.

During their match at Payback, Nakamura focused on injuring the world champion's back further. While the angle blurred the line between kayfabe and reality, Rollins' injury cannot be taken lightly.

Seth Rollins is leading RAW as its top champion and has shown no signs of slowing down. Hence, the company might not consider booking The Visionary to drop his gold anytime soon. However, if the star requires some time off to recover from his health issue, he could lose the championship on his way out.

WWE is looking to create history with long title reigns, evident from Roman Reigns' run with the Universal Championship and Gunther's reign with the Intercontinental Championship. Seth Rollins can also follow suit and hold his title for a lengthy period.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena