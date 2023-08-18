WWE star to make SmackDown return after nearly 2 decades? Exploring the possibility!

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set to be a big show. IYO SKY's reign as champion will continue, and the new United States Champion, Rey Mysterio, will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect. Most notable, however, is the show's impending celebration of Hall of Famer Edge.

The Rated-R Superstar will celebrate 25 years of being with World Wrestling Entertainment. The segment will presumably include some fun videos highlighting Edge's lengthy career and could feature some fun guests, mainly those pertaining to his legacy. The show will also feature the legend going up against Sheamus.

In that vein, Beth Phoenix appearing on WWE SmackDown can be expected. An interesting twist could be if his former stablemate and Attitude Era legend Gangrel also showed up. The two have a history dating back to both The Brood and The Ministry of Darkness.

The veteran being there to celebrate his long-time friend would make for a great moment. Who knows, he could even be ringside for Edge's bout against Sheamus.

The Celtic Warrior will likely have Butch and Ridge Holland ringside. While the match is built on respect, Gangrel being ringside to make sure nothing sketchy goes down could make for some interesting confrontations.

Edge recently revealed that his match on SmackDown will be the last on his current contract

While Edge is set to have an enthralling bout against Sheamus, he left fans heartbroken after a recent revelation.

The Rated-R Superstar recently spoke with ET Canada, where he revealed that his upcoming SmackDown match against Sheamus will be his "last match" on his WWE contract.

"Here's what I can honestly say, and this isn't the answer everyone wants. I truly don't know. I really really, with 100% truth can say I don't know. That's strange for me, but I don't. I really don't. I've put some thought into it, but not a lot. This is the last match on my current contract. I don't know."

Whether the Hall of Famer's bout in Toronto is truly his last remains to be seen. If this is truly the end, he's had a remarkable career and will surely be fondly remembered as one of the best ever to have stepped foot in a WWE ring.