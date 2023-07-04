Becky Lynch wanted a match against WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, but the latter was not medically cleared to compete.

The two stars have been involved in a feud since the former women's champion turned on The Man numerous weeks ago. They collided in a one-on-one match at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, which saw Zoey Stark make a surprise appearance and cost Lynch the match.

She hit the former SmackDown Women's Champion with a Z360 at ringside, and Trish followed it up with the Stratusfaction to win the bout via pinfall. All three stars met in the ring at Money in the Bank, as they were all part of the women's ladder match, which was won by IYO SKY.

On RAW this week, Becky Lynch got into a promo battle with Trish Status. The WWE Hall of Famer showed up with a face mask due to her nose being busted at the premium live event. She stated that she isn't medically cleared to face Becky Lynch and announced her ally Zoey Stark as her replacement.

Before they could get in the ring, however, Trish stated that she has a doctor's appointment and that the match will happen next week instead.

