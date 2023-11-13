WWE star to return after 183 days on RAW to even odds against Imperium this week? Analyzing the possibility

Tonight's WWE RAW is dedicated to building anticipation for the company's upcoming premium live event, Survivor Series 2023. The Stamford-based promotion has already announced some significant matches for the red show. However, the potential return of Dexter Lumis could capture the fans' attention.

The last time Lumis appeared on the red show was on May 15, 2023, when he competed in a Battle Royal. On May 29, he secured a victory over Akira Tozawa on WWE Main Event.

Since then, Lumis has been absent from the promotion's programming. However, he could make a comeback on tonight's show to possibly assist Tommaso Ciampa against Ludwig Kaiser.

For those unaware, Ciampa and Johnny Gargano are currently feuding with Imperium. As the villainous faction consists of three members, Ciampa and Gargano are at a disadvantage.

Tonight's show might see Johnny Gargano bringing back Dexter Lumis to even the odds against Imperium, particularly during Ciampa's match against Kaiser.

It will be intriguing to see if Dexter Lumis will indeed make his return on tonight's edition of the red show and how the ongoing storyline will develop as we are heading towards the Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

WWE RAW preview for tonight's show

Besides the match between Ciampa and Kaiser, tonight's edition of RAW is set to feature a massive Undisputed Tag Team Title clash.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest will defend their gold against former champions Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. Main Event Jey and The American Nightmare lost the tag team titles a few weeks back to The Judgment Day. The clash is particularly intriguing as both teams are already set to be part of this year's WarGames match.

The number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship, The Miz, will face Ivar in a singles match on tonight's show. WWE announced the bout after Ivar launched a post-match assault on the previous edition of RAW following The A-Lister's victory in a fatal four-way match.

Additionally, a match between Indi Hartwell and Xia Li is set to take place on the upcoming show. Piper Niven will also clash with Tegan Nox in a singles bout. Furthermore, Shinsuke Nakamura is scheduled for an interesting showdown against Otis.

Overall, tonight's edition of the red show is packed with exciting matchups. It will be interesting to see what surprises unfold ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames.

