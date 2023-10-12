WWE star to return with his brother to challenge Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at Crown Jewel? Analyzing why it must happen

Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes are two of the hottest commodities in WWE at the moment. Their transition from being rivals to tag team partners to becoming the Undisputed Tag Team Champions has been intriguing. The unlikely duo looks unstoppable on RAW, but they could soon receive a massive challenge.

Given that the tag team titles are unified, superstars of both RAW and SmackDown can pursue the gold. Therefore, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are just as eligible for it as Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. At the same time, free agents may also challenge for championships, as seen in the past.

Crown Jewel is known to feature some high-profile matches that entertain the audience rather than focus on developing storylines. The idea is to bring more eyes to the product, which has led to celebrities like Tyson Fury competing at the show. Continuing the trend, WWE can bring back Logan Paul and Jake Paul to challenge Jey and Rhodes for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

The Paul brothers have made a massive name for themselves in different fields, including YouTube, boxing, podcasts, and even pro wrestling. Hence, fans would be interested to see them team up to take on top stars like The American Nightmare and Main Event Jey.

It could serve the purpose of having a celebrity match at the premium live event since Jake Paul is not a WWE Superstar. The two tandems will likely impress viewers worldwide with their in-ring skills and deliver an entertaining bout.

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defended their titles on RAW

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn lost the Undisputed Tag Team Title to Damian Priest and Finn Balor at Payback. They could not regain the gold in a rematch on the September 25, 2023, edition of RAW.

At Fastlane, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defeated The Judgment Day for the championship. On the latest episode of the red show, Owens and Zayn challenged the new champions to a title match.

The American Nightmare and Jey Uso ultimately accepted the challenge, and WWE booked the bout for the show's main event. The champions retained their titles in a stellar contest, leading to KO seemingly reconciling with Jey.

