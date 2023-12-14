WWE star to return and immediately become the new champion? Analyzing the chances

On WWE SmackDown, a tournament is being held to crown the next challenger for Logan Paul's United States Championship. While the contest features some great names, there is a chance Paul might face a superstar who is set to make his return to the Stamford-based promotion.

The superstar in question is AJ Styles. For the last few months, he has been away from WWE after The Bloodline viciously attacked him after teaming up with John Cena. However, according to reports, The Phenomenal One is now cleared to return, and fans could see him anytime.

Hence, it won't be surprising to see him return and challenge for a title. While it would make sense for him to go after The Bloodline, he can let LA Knight and Randy Orton have that opportunity for now. Till the duo deals with the heel faction, Styles could look at winning a championship.

While the angle is speculative, it would be decent to see Logan Paul compete against AJ Styles. Since making his in-ring debut, the YouTuber-turned-wrestler has faced massive names. Adding Styles to his resume would only benefit the United States Champion.

Wrestling veteran claims fans won't be happy if WWE signs 7-time champion due to what AJ Styles did

Over the last few months, WWE has signed the likes of Jade Cargill and CM Punk. Naturally, these have strengthened the Stamford-based promotion's roster significantly. However, apart from Punk, the promotion is also rumored to sign superstars from other promotions.

One such superstar is Will Ospreay. A seven-time Champion in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, he is one of the biggest names outside the TKO Group-owned promotion. Despite that, as per Vince Russo, fans won't be impressed.

According to Russo, fans won't be impressed by Ospreay because they have seen AJ Styles do similar things. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran said:

"Bro if Will Ospreay were to go to the WWE and suddenly a casual fan tunes in to watch this guy. 'Okay, I saw AJ Styles do all this stuff ten years ago.' Like seriously, that's what they're going to say. What is the hook? If there's no hook, I've seen this before."

While Vince Russo might have his reason behind such a statement, if the promotion lands Will Ospreay, they will benefit majorly. Apart from being a talented wrestler, Ospreay also brings in a big audience, which the promotion always seeks from a new superstar.