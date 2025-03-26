WWE star to return after nearly 7 months to cost Gunther his title at WrestleMania 41? Chances explored

Gunther is preparing for his World Heavyweight Championship Match against his rival, and 2025 Royal Rumble Winner Jey Uso at WWE WrestleMania 41. The Ring General is 3-0 against The Yeet Master, but this time things might be different for him. A familiar face could return to action after several months and distract the star, costing him the World Heavyweight Championship and allowing Uso to become World Champion for the first in his WWE career.

The former NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov is back at the Performance Center and is preparing for his return to WWE for the first time since suffering a serious injury back in September. Dragunov got hurt during a match with the current World Heavyweight Champion, so he could be back for revenge and target his rival right away, costing him the title.

Ilja Dragunov and The Ring General have been feuding for years. It all started when they were working for other independent wrestling promotions before joining NXT UK. Fast forward to today, their rivalry is far from over and could be re-ignited at WrestleMania 41.

Former WWE writer believes the company has 'buried' Gunther ahead of WrestleMania 41

This is what former WWE writer Vince Russo said during an episode of his "The Brand" podcast, explaining why he thinks WWE Creative has 'buried' The Ring General ahead of WrestleMania 41.

"Going into WrestleMania, they’ve been absolutely burying GUNTHER. So quite frankly that match means absolutely nothing. He is not a killer heel. He’s not been slaying people going into WrestleMania. And bro, they haven’t even been booking GUNTHER 50-50. They’ve been booking GUNTHER 25-75. And he is getting the 25 and this is your champion," Vince Russo said. [H/T: EWrestlingNews]

With less than a month before the title match at The Showcase of the Immortals, it will be interesting to see how WWE will build this feud in the coming weeks. Next week, the World Heavyweight Champion will face Jimmy Uso in a match on RAW, after what happened last Monday. The Usos reunited and stood tall against The Ring General, who assaulted them following their victory over A-Town Down Under.

