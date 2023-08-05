WWE star's absence ahead of SummerSlam leaves fans concerned: Exploring possible reasons for delayed return! 

Leading up to WWE SummerSlam 2023, there are a host of superstars who have been absent from the promotion. While some have not made an appearance due to injury, others are left out due to creative reasons. Among all of them, WWE fans seem to be most concerned about Carlito.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Carlito had signed a full-time contract with WWE. While there were expectations of him making a comeback in mid-July, Carlito is yet to be seen. This has led to many concerns surrounding the 44-year-old's future.

However, these worries do not need to last long because there is a huge possibility WWE could add Carlito as a last-minute surprise entrant to the 12-man SummerSlam Battle Royal.

If the promotion chooses to go this way, it would generate a huge pop from the crowd.

kayᥫ᭡ @rhodestokay carlito and big return tomorrow. fingers crossed

yosef otman @mo7salah11 @Buskofthetown What about carlito? Is he gonna show up at summerslam?

GUNTHER’s #1 fan @Floractus69 @Uceszn Kofi, Bray, Braun, Randy and maybe Carlito? Not saying all of them are coming back at SummerSlam but they’re the most likely

Minam Wani @Minam32266454 @WrestlingNewsCo Summerslam card is looking mid. It needed a big surprise return like Orton but sadly it's not happening. I guess we are getting the returns of Carlito and that clown Bray Wyatt.

The last time Carlito appeared for the Stamford-based promotion was at Backlash 2023 when he helped LWO fight off an attack from The Judgment Day. If the former Intercontinental Champion returns as a surprise entrant in the SummerSlam Battle Royal, he might get an even bigger pop than the last time.

LA Knight registered a victory ahead of WWE SummerSlam Battle Royal

While 12 men will enter the ring to compete and win the Battle Royal at SummerSlam, most eyes will be on LA Knight. Considering the 40-year-old had disappointing results at Money in the Bank and the United States Championship Invitational, fans will expect Knight to win the Battle Royal.

Ahead of the massive match at the biggest party of the summer, Knight put on an impressive showing as he took on Sheamus, who will also be competing at the Battle Royal. Before the match, the Irish wrestler was considered a tough test for the 40-year-old.

However, despite Sheamus posing some threat, Knight got past him. While the match between the two saw a botch, it was overshadowed by the brilliant performance they put in. Knight's victory on the blue brand was also met with a lot of positive reactions from fans.

Considering less than 24 hours are left for SummerSlam 2023, LA Knight in the Battle Royal will draw a lot of attention. The match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso is another contest from SmackDown that will witness a lot of buzz during the Premium Live Event. It will be interesting to see how SmackDown superstars perform at SummerSlam.

Recommended Video Top 10 Ground Shaking SummerSlam returns!