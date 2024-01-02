WWE star's real-life injury to rock major stable and force the premature return of Gunther? Exploring the possibility

On the last edition of RAW in 2023, Gunther defended his Intercontinental Championship against The Miz in one of the best matches of the year. Shortly after the bout, The Austrian informed his Imperium stablemates that he would be going on a break.

However, this break taken by the Intercontinental Champion might soon come to a premature end due to a recent development on RAW Day 1. During the show, Imperium members Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci faced Jey Uso and Kofi Kingston in a tag team match.

While the match was anticipated by many, it had an unfortunate ending as a dropkick from Kingston caused injury to Vinci. This injury led to the referee stopping the match and awarding a win to Jey and Kofi. While the extent of Vinci's injury is unknown, it could force the premature return of Gunther on RAW.

Expand Tweet

In the coming weeks, the 36-year-old could return to the red brand and blame Kaiser for not protecting his teammate. If the champion does something like that, it would surely weaken the stable and potentially cause permanent damage. It will be interesting to follow Imperium's future in the coming weeks.

Former WWE Writer reveals he would book Gunther to win the 2024 Royal Rumble

After some fantastic Premium Live Events in 2023, WWE's first PLE in 2024 will be the Royal Rumble. Naturally, there is plenty of excitement around the event, and many fans have already locked in their predictions for the Rumble match. As per the WWE Universe, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes are favorites to win.

However, former WWE Writer Vince Russo recently said he would book Gunther to win the 2024 Royal Rumble. During an episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer mentioned if he was writing, he would book the Austrian to win the Rumble since it could lead to a match between him and Roman Reigns.

"If it's me writing this? Going over in the Royal Rumble is gonna be Gunther. Without a shadow of a doubt, because nobody is thinking Roman Reigns and Gunther. Nobody bro, so that's where I am going," said Vince Russo. [6:00 onwards]

At the 2024 Royal Rumble, the Austrian will be one of the favorites to win. During the 2023 edition of the match, the 34-year-old created history by lasting in the match for over 70 minutes. His performance last year led many to believe he has a great chance of winning the competition in 2024.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.