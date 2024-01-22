WWE star to step foot in a RAW ring for the first time for major Royal Rumble announcement? Analyzing cruciality of move and more

The upcoming edition of RAW will be the go-home edition of the show before the career-altering Royal Rumble event this weekend. 30 talents from the men's and women's divisions respectively will compete in a battle royal wherein one winner will go to WrestleMania against a champion of their choosing.

Becky Lynch already put a bullseye on Rhea Ripley last week, showcasing her determination to dethrone the champion. So far, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Lynch, Maxxine Dupri, and Nia Jax have announced their spot in the highly anticipated match. It is not uncommon for a few entry slots to be left vacant for surprise entrants.

However, one name stands out in the WWE roster that the world anxiously awaits to see in the ring - Jade Cargill. The 31-year-old signed with the company in September 2023, which caused massive waves in the wrestling fraternity.

The former TBS Champion made a special backstage appearance at Fastlane and the subsequent editions of RAW, NXT, and SmackDown. Cargill has not officially been assigned a brand.

To surge the hype around the Royal Rumble, Jade Cargill could show up on the red brand and announce her participation in the match. Additionally, she could also come face-to-face with Rhea Ripley, teasing a blockbuster feud.

This would also enable Cargill to make her mark on the WWE Universe as a stepping stone to the main roster.

Jade Cargill confronted Becky Lynch backstage on RAW, teasing a potential challenge for the NXT Women's Championship. Similarly, she met Charlotte Flair on SmackDown and was in attendance for The Man's title match against Lyra Valkyria.

Damian Priest vows to get revenge against Drew McIntyre on RAW

A few months ago, The Judgment Day attempted to recruit Drew McIntyre to their team. It all went downhill until Damian Priest started having issues with McIntyre due to the former trying to cash in his MITB contract with the Scottish Warrior wanting to be the titleholder.

Last week, Jinder Mahal squared off against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Archer of Infamy ran out to take advantage of the opportunity, but Drew McIntyre prevented him from doing so. The two stars brawled their way out of the arena.

Ahead of their clash on RAW, Damian Priest claimed the 'beating would not be easy' for the former WWE Champion.

Drew McIntyre will compete in the Men's Royal Rumble match, with Damian Priest's status unknown currently. The Judgment Day member is one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions with Finn Balor.

