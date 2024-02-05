WWE star to take revenge after being blindfolded during match? Checking the possibility

Trouble seems to be only beginning for a WWE Superstar now.

At NXT Vengeance Day, Dijak squared off against Joe Gacy in a No Disqualification match. Both stars took each other to their limits. The match featured plenty of bumps and spots, including Gacy blindfolding Dijak with duct tape.

Despite being at a major disadvantage for most part of the match-up, Dijak survived and managed to put away Gacy with a second Feast Your Eyes. The former Schism leader was seen smiling as Dijak looked on in disbelief.

The post-match angle may lead to a lengthy feud between Dijak and Gacy. It is possible Dijak could end up getting obsessed with Gacy, or vice versa, causing them both to engage in a fierce feud over the course of the next few weeks or even months.

The feud kicked off after Gacy headbutted Dijak during a previous episode of WWE NXT. It turned violent in the lead-up to NXT Vengeance Day. Dijak threw Gacy off the top of a production truck, forcing General Manager Ava to book their confrontation under No DQ rules.

Dijak to get called to WWE main roster after NXT Vengeance Day? Analyzing the potential

Dijak has been with WWE for years. The big man was a major part of Triple H’s era of WWE NXT. He briefly moved to the main roster where he had the critically-panned T-Bar run as a member of Retribution during the pandemic.

Shawn Michaels brought him back to WWE NXT during the brand’s 2.0 era. Both he and Wes Lee tore the house down in their North American Championship match at NXT Vengeance Day 2023. The match also saw Dijak dislocate his finger.

The 36-year-old star took to X (formerly Twitter) to comment on his win at NXT Vengeance Day 2024. Dijak teased going after the NXT Championship in the video. It is possible he could be Ilja Dragunov’s next feud instead of going to the main roster.

