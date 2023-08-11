WWE star teases Cody Rhodes' next feud on RAW? Exploring the possibility!

Cody Rhodes concluded his feud with Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023. The American Nightmare seemingly reignited his rivalry with Seth Rollins this past Monday on RAW. Now it appears another star wants a shot at Rhodes.

The star in question is none other than Carmelo Hayes. The NXT Champion recently dropped a post on Instagram hyping WWE and Peacock’s new documentary on Cody Rhodes. The post got Cody’s attention, and he asked for a potential match. Here’s how the NXT Champion responded:

It appears a feud could be in the works.

It is worth mentioning that Cody Rhodes handpicked Melo and Joe Gacy to train with him in preparation for his in-ring return from injury at the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The NXT Champion reflected on the experience during an appearance on Cheap Heat earlier this year. Melo said he had interacted with Cody Rhodes two or three times before their training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

“He showed up and a lot of people are like, 'We helped Cody,' but I learned a lot from Cody in that in that time working with him," Carmelo Hayes said. “He was fine, like he didn't need my help. I think he just needed the clearance from medical to go through. So, we had worked for like 3 or 4 days. We did matches on the fly. We were just working and we were just having fun ...You know, [Cody]'s like, 'Melo and Joe Gacy helped me,' but he helped me a lot, actually." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

The American Nightmare picked up a massive win upon his return to active in-ring competition. He eliminated Gunther to win the Men’s Royal Rumble but ended up losing to Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Cody Rhodes main-evented WWE RAW this week.

Cody Rhodes kicked off WWE RAW this week. The American Nightmare reflected on the unscripted moment he shared with Brock Lesnar after their match at SummerSlam.

Rhodes was interrupted by Seth Rollins, who said they should see who the better man of the two was.

Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley arrived on the scene. The distraction allowed Finn Balor to attack the World Heavyweight Champion from behind. Sami Zayn ran to even the odds, leading to a six-man tag team match in the main event of WWE RAW.

Zayn, however, was replaced by Shinsuke Nakamura following a backstage attack by JD McDonagh. The team of Nakamura, Rollins, and Rhodes defeated Priest, Balor, and Dom in the main event. After the match, Nakamura took out the World Heavyweight Champion, turning heel in the process.

