WWE star to turn heel following massive SmackDown upset by Tiffany Stratton? Exploring impact of potential move

Tiffany Stratton picked up another impressive win on WWE SmackDown this week. The Center of the Universe defeated former champion Naomi on the show. She had also been responsible for the former tag team champion’s elimination during the Chamber match in Perth.

Assuming Triple H has planned a heel turn for Naomi, the loss against Stratton could plant the seeds for a gimmick change for the former SmackDown Women’s Champion. She could slowly start questioning her motives and the means to achieve her goals, even as she watches her family in The Bloodline grow from strength to strength. Ideally, Naomi’s heel turn could lead to her inclusion in The Bloodline.

The real-life Trinity Fatu is part of the legendary Anoaʻi family through her marriage to Jimmy Uso. In a pre-WrestleMania 38 interview with Inside The Ropes, the superstar had talked about possibly joining the WWE faction.

"I do [get the Paul Heyman wisdom] and it is a little weird that I’m not in it [The Bloodline] because I’m always there with them. I’m always there, I’m always around, I’m always, you know, annoying them so, maybe later down the road, or maybe, there’s somewhere for me to come in with the boys, with Jon and Josh [Jimmy & Jey Uso], who knows? But definitely something I would look forward to. I would want it to be the right time, you know? And done properly," said Naomi. [H/T - POST Wrestling]

WWE could pull a massive double turn for Naomi & Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton got one of the loudest pops at Elimination Chamber: Perth. She has continued to be pushed heavily on WWE SmackDown. This seems to be the natural course for superstars on the verge of face turn in this business.

Assuming Triple H wants to book a lengthy feud between Naomi and Tiffany Stratton, The Game could pull the trigger on double turn for the two superstars somewhere down the line. Stratton could chase after a title, whereas Naomi joins The Bloodline.

It remains to be seen how The Game books these two SmackDown Superstars on The Road to WrestleMania XL.

