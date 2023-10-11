WWE star to turn heel and join Rhea Ripley on RAW? Analyzing impact of major diversion

Rhea Ripley seems to be cooking up some scheme to benefit The Judgment Day on RAW. Mami was seen talking to Drew McIntyre this past Monday on the red brand. She also got Damian Priest and Finn Balor their rematch for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships next week.

It is possible that Ripley could bring up another superstar to join The Judgment Day. Hypothetically, the person would be Lyra Valkyria because she proved her worth to Mami and even fought her three months ago on NXT.

The 26-year-old is currently in a title program with NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, with their match set to take place on Night 1 of Halloween Havoc. With that said, it is possible Lyra could turn heel at the event following a potential loss to The Man.

She might even win the title and then be brainwashed into aligning with The Judgment Day by Rhea Ripley. WWE has teased a match between Ripley and Lynch, and a heel angle for Lyra can potentially play a huge part in the storyline between the Women’s World Champion and the NXT Women’s Champion on RAW.

What happened after Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio arrived on NXT?

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio interrupted Cody Rhodes and Ilja Dragunov’s promo segment on NXT this week. The pair tried to embarrass The American Nightmare and The Mad Dragon, only for Rhodes to bid on an NXT Championship match between Dirty Dom and Dragunov.

The superstars met in a singles competition that was refereed by none other than LA Knight. Ripley tried to provide a distraction but was stopped by former NXT North American Champion Trick Williams. Knight took care of Finn Balor and JD McDonagh inside the ring.

Dragunov took advantage of the momentum on his side to deliver a huge H-Bomb on Dominik, followed by the Torpedo Moscow for the win.

