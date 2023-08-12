WWE star to turn heel after nearly 3 years and join Bobby Lashley? Exploring the possibility

Ever since Bobby Lashley made his return to WWE, he was witnessed talking to several teams backstage. This gave a clear indication that Lashley was setting up his own faction. While the 47-year-old scouted for quite some time, it seems he has finally teamed up with Street Profits.

This week on SmackDown, Lashley and the Street Profits were seen sitting backstage. During a discussion, Lashley was seen telling Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford that 'SmackDown needs new blood.' This could indicate Lashley's intentions of adding a new member to the faction. If that's the case, there are many options to choose from.

However, it would be most likely for Bianca Belair to join this new faction. The former champion could turn heel and join forces with Lashley to climb back to the top. Recruiting Belair will not be a difficult task considering her husband Montez Ford is already with Lashley.

Montez Ford (left), Bianca Belair (right)

If Belair joins Lashley and his team, she will add the much-needed presence of a strong woman to this faction. While it is still early days, if WWE gets things right with this faction, there is a chance they could replicate what The Judgment Day has done on RAW.

Last week Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits created chaos on SmackDown

On SmackDown last week, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows from The O.C. faced Butch and Ridge Holland from The Brawling Brutes in a tag team match. While the contest between the two teams was going well, it eventually ended in a No Contest, due to interference by the Street Profits.

Making their appearance mid-match, the Street Profits launched vicious attacks on both teams. While the purpose behind their attack was not clear early on, only when they finished their assault, the WWE Universe realized that this was planned by Bobby Lashley.

After the Street Profits ended their assault, Lashley appeared in front of the WWE Universe. The 47-year-old received a huge pop from the crowd, and he seemed delighted due to the same. The Street Profits attacking The O.C. and The Brawling Brutes sends a message of them wanting to establish themselves as a faction.

Beating the likes of The Brawling Brutes would serve Bobby Lashley and his new faction well considering they are having a fresh start as a team. While it is early to predict the future of Lashley and his new team, it will be interesting to see what they achieve in their WWE career.

