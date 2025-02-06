WWE star to unveil himself as mastermind behind Kevin Owens’ attack on Sami Zayn on RAW? Exploring potential new alliance

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens attacked Sami Zayn on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW. KO ambushed his best friend right after the latter lost his Elimination Chamber qualifier against CM Punk. While The Prizefighter has been dishing out Package Piledrivers for a while now, there’s a chance that this time, Karrion Kross could be the mastermind behind this attack.

The Herald of Doomsday spoke with Sami Zayn moments before his match against Punk. The Final Testament leader mocked Zayn for congratulating Jey Uso's Royal Rumble victory and seeing other wrestlers living the things he dreamt of. The four-time Intercontinental Champion made it clear that he was sick of seeing Kross again and again.

He also highlighted that if he kept approaching him, they would have a problem. Karrion Kross responded that while he wasn’t his problem yet, he could become one within seconds. Soon after this interaction, Kevin Owens made a cross-branded appearance and knocked Sami Zayn out cold with a Package Piledriver.

Trending

Expand Tweet

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Notably, The Prizefighter had asked his best friend to help him in the Ladder Match against Cody Rhodes at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. KO asked Zayn to help him the same way he helped Roman Reigns win the Tribal Combat match against Solo Sikoa. While the OG Bloodline member did show up during the match, he helped neither Owens nor Rhodes.

While Kevin Owens could be acting alone, the timing of the attack - just a couple of days after Royal Rumble - doesn’t seem to be a coincidence. Karrion Kross has already forced The Miz to turn heel and attack R-Truth and corrupted New Day's Xavier Woods.

Thus, there is a chance that KO could be his latest project. While this is a significant possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Kevin Owens could be stopped in his tracks by a 14-time WWE champion soon

Kevin Owens was the top title contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship. While KO has done a great job of captivating the fans following his heel turn, WWE may not want him to be in the title picture anymore.

Notably, The Prizefighter has already lost three title matches to Cody Rhodes, and the company may not want to give him a fourth opportunity, especially when Rhodes has already faced AJ Styles twice, Solo Sikoa twice, and Logan Paul once in eight of his title defenses.

Expand Tweet

Thus, WWE may want to give its top champion more variety in his opponents to prevent his title run from stagnation. The company could bring back Randy Orton to steer KO away from the title picture. The Viper was Kevin Owens’ first Piledriver victim and has been on the shelf since November 8, 2024.

Orton and Owens are former tag team partners, and the latter has a very deep sense of respect for the 14-time WWE champion. RKO could give KO a taste of the Punt Kick and his Legend Killer days to stop his rogue behavior.

It would be interesting to see what lies in the future for The Prizefighter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback