WWE star to unveil himself as third member of The Rock’s alliance and cost Cody Rhodes? Potential WrestleMania 41 swerve explored 

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has become the primary target of The Rock once again after declining the offer to be his champion. Now, The Final Boss has pocketed John Cena, making him his future Undisputed WWE Championship candidate. Interestingly, Rhodes could have now earned himself a new enemy after his actions on WWE SmackDown this week.

This would be The Miz, who could unveil himself as the third member of The Brahma Bull’s alliance and cost him his title.

The American Nightmare was the special guest of this week’s MizTV segment on the blue brand. The Awesome One threw subtle insults at Cody Rhodes for refusing to sell his soul to The Rock while introducing him. On top of it, when the Undisputed WWE Champion did make it to the ring and was about to celebrate with the WWE Universe, Miz asked the backstage crew to cut the music.

Before The Miz could carry on further with his trash talk, The American Nightmare attacked him. He even silenced the Grand Slam Champion with a Cross Rhodes.

This could trigger The A-lister to join hands with The Rock and John Cena. The two-time WWE Champion could interfere during Rhodes’ match with the Elimination Chamber winner and cost him his title, unveiling himself as the third member of The Final Boss’ alliance. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Cody Rhodes’ match with John Cena could get a new stipulation

Cody Rhodes already has a difficult road ahead of him at WrestleMania 41. He would be facing the combined forces of a heel John Cena and The Rock. Cody failed to overcome The Rock at Night One of WrestleMania XL, who would likely be at ringside during the title match this year.

To shake things up, Triple H could add new stipulations like no disqualifications or ‘Final Boss Rules’ for the bout, similar to last year’s 'Bloodline Rules.'

Additionally, there is a chance that The Final Boss could also bring in Logan Paul, who claimed that his soul was also for sale, as the special guest referee. This would make retaining the title a Herculean task for The American Nightmare.

Thus, there is a chance that John Cena could win the Undisputed WWE Championship, making it his record-breaking 17th WWE world title time in his career in Las Vegas.

WWE could use this setup to let Cena become the man with the highest number of WWE world title wins and down the line, let Rhodes dethrone him in his comeback arc.

It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for The American Nightmare this year at The Showcase of The Immortals.

