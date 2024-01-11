WWE stars to aid Seth Rollins against Jinder Mahal on RAW? Exploring the possibility 

Jinder Mahal's rise to prominence on Monday Night RAW has sent waves of excitement across the WWE Universe. From sharing a segment with The Rock to becoming the No. 1 contender for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship, the 37-year-old has already come a long way in 2024, and it's just the start of the year.

While Mahal will try his best to prepare for Rollins next week, beating The Visionary won't be an easy task. Even if Jinder Mahal manages to dominate Rollins in the ring, there is a chance that a potential interference from two RAW Superstars could hamper Jinder Mahal's dream of becoming champion.

The two superstars in question are the Indus Sher. Next week, WWE could present an angle in which they show that the Indus Sher are enraged with Mahal for gaining all the limelight without them. This anger against The Modern Day Maharaja could lead to the two superstars costing Mahal the gold.

While the angle is speculative, it will be a good way to start a rivalry between Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher once the former finishes his match with Seth Rollins. We could even see Mahal become a face for the first time in his career. It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks on RAW.

Jinder Mahal says he no longer wants to be overlooked by the WWE Universe

Between 2017 and 2019, not many superstars in WWE were as dominant as Jinder Mahal. The Modern Day Maharaja received a humongous push during these years and even won the WWE Championship from Randy Orton at one point. However, post-2019, Mahal's stock went low, and he wasn't able to climb back up the card.

This is something Jinder Mahal looks to change in 2024. During his appearance on RAW Talk, Mahal mentioned that he did not want to get overlooked by Seth Rollins and the WWE Universe. The 37-year-old said:

"It’s my objective to regain respect. It’s my objective to no longer be overlooked, overlooked by the WWE Universe, overlooked by the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins."

Mahal further added:

"I’m a former WWE Champion, the greatest WWE Champion of all time. Now, Seth Rollins dreams of headlining WrestleMania, but the reality is I will regain championship gold. And this year’s WrestleMania will be mine. And with the World Heavyweight Championship, I will be the one with the platform, and I will continue to expose, I will continue to enlighten, I will continue to speak the truth."

While Mahal will be a massive underdog when he faces Rollins on the upcoming episode of RAW, it does not mean he has no chance of winning. It will be interesting to see the tactics he uses in this match.

