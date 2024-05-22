WWE stars not booked for King and Queen of the Ring must help Liv Morgan dethrone Becky Lynch

Liv Morgan's Revenge Tour is in full swing and she'll be challenging Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship at King and Queen of the Ring. Morgan returned at the 2024 Royal Rumble as a babyface but soon turned heel. She's been ruffling a few feathers on WWE RAW and may have struck up a new alliance.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has been spotted regularly meeting Judgment Day duo Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio surreptitiously. There appears to be some sort of coalition building between the trio which could have huge consequences for Becky Lynch.

Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio aren't scheduled to compete at King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia this Saturday (May 25). This could be the perfect opportunity for the duo to turn on their faction and start a new one with Liv Morgan who would become Women's World Champion.

Liv Morgan would be crowned champion at King and Queen of the Ring with Becky Lynch still looking strong

Becky Lynch has been Women's World Champion since last month after winning a Battle Royal match for the vacant title. The Man was gifted the opportunity after Rhea Ripley vacated the title due to a shoulder injury.

Liv Morgan caused Rhea Ripley's injury with a backstage attack and she's been a vengeful menace on Monday Nights ever since. That includes slyly getting the champion in trouble while slapping her friend Lyra Valkyria this past Monday.

Expand Tweet

This is the perfect opportunity to put the title on the 29-year-old as she has impressed in her mysterious new role. A new alliance with Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio could lead to an interference at King and Queen of the Ring.

Becky Lynch would lose but remain strong in the eyes of fans as she could do nothing about a distraction from Dirty Dom. It would be a great layer to Rhea Ripley's story where her Judgment Day partners have sided with her arch-enemy.

Finn Balor could assume the role of Judgment Day leader and banish Damian Priest

Finn Balor and Liv Morgan were spotted arriving at WWE RAW on Monday together in the same car. That somewhat surprised fans as many expected Dominik Mysterio to be the former Miss Money in the Bank's closest confidant.

However, Balor and Morgan have a history as they were members of a temporary stable with AJ Styles several years ago. They appear to be cooking up a storm which could lead to the demise of Damian Priest.

The WWE World Heavyweight Champion has appeared to be the leader of The Judgment Day since Rhea Ripley took a leave of absence. There have been several close shaves within the group and Balor has never seemed truly satisfied with Priest running the ship.

Thus, The Demon King should take the reigns of The Judgment Day, kicking the champion out. It could lead to a babyface turn for Priest and a WWE SummerSlam title match between the pair.

Rhea Ripley can return on a revenge tour of her own

The landscape of WWE will have completely changed by the time Rhea Ripley returns. The former Women's World Champion could be set to miss the rest of 2024 with her shoulder issues.

A new-look Judgment Day may have emerged in her absence and this could result in a redemption arc for Ripley. The Eradicator could put on her best Kill Bill impression as she tries to take down Liv Morgan and her associates.

The seeds were sown for a mega feud between the pair after Ripley vacated the title. She tried kicking out at her longtime rival but WWE RAW GM Adam Pearce ensured that didn't happen. Her fury will boil over if Liv does beat Becky Lynch, thanks to Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio.

